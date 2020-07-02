What’s Happening Around the High Country This Independence Day Weekend

Published Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 3:03 pm

Despite several 4th of July events being canceled due to the coronavirus, there are still some fun events taking place throughout the HIgh Country for folks to enjoy this weekend.

Friday, July 3

Blowing Rock

On Friday evening, the Blowing Rock Country Club will be holding a fireworks display at dusk. Parking at the club will be for members only, however, the fireworks will be able to be seen from other places in the town.

Minneapolis

There will be a drive-in fireworks show near the parking lot of Minneapolis Baptist Church in Avery County around 9:30 p.m. on Friday night Onlookers are asked to stay in their vehicles to watch the show.

Friday, July 4

Sugar Mountain

Sugar Mountain Resort will host its fourth annual Summit Crawl that will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 4. That kicks off a day of events at the mountain where families can enjoy chair lift rides to the top of the mountain, food and refreshments, live music, mountain biking and more.

Shortly after the start of the Summit Crawl, the band The Rockabilly’s will perform from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on the deck of the base lodge and from 6-9 p.m., the band Typical Mountain Boys will perform. Food and refreshments will be available all day and into the evening.

For outerwear, footwear and souvenirs, Sugar Mountain Sports Shop will be open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Sugar Mountain will also hold a firework show sponsored by the Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority that begins around 9 p.m. on July 4. The firework show can be viewed from Sugar Mountain’s 5,300-foot peak as fireworks will be shot off near the mountain’s peak.

The Summit Express Chairlift will run from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. for mountain-top fireworks viewing, as visitors can ride the lift to the top for a fee. But mountain bikes will not be allowed after 6 p.m.

At Sugar Mountain, there is a fee for riding the lift and for food and beverages; however, there is no entry fee and parking is free. Patrons do not have to ride the lift in order to view the fireworks.

Fireworks can be viewed from anywhere along Hwy.184 through the Sugar Mountain valley.

Boone

The Southern Appalachian Historical Association is celebrating the Fourth of July in a revolutionary way at the Hickory Ridge Living History Museum at Horn in the West on Saturday from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Visitors can begin the celebration with a tour of Hickory Ridge’s historic 18th and 19th-century cabins and see how life was back then in the High Country.

Individuals have the opportunity to be welcomed to a continental army encampment, see a black powder rifle demonstration and colonial magic show and participate in a tomahawk throw and tavern activities. Actors from the Horn in the West Outdoor Drama will give the reading of the Declaration of Independence, and 13 toasts will be made to represent the thirteen colonies.

Horn in the West is the nation’s longest-running Revolutionary War outdoor drama, as the adventure has offered entertainment to generations of Americans since it premiered in 1952, according to its website.

Admission to the Fourth of July Celebration is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12.

Tickets for the Fourth of July Celebration are first come first serve, and Hickory Ridge will have tickets available at the door.

The Hickory Ridge Living History Museum is located at 591 Horn In The West Drive, off of U.S. Hwy 321 in Boone.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the costumed historical guides will wear a protective face mask for the protection of visitors, and face coverings are required for guests. Groups are also limited in regular tours to six people and will be asked to refrain from handling the artifacts. Appointments may be scheduled and more information can be found at horninthewest.com.

Hound Ears Club

Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. Hound Ears Club is located at 328 Shulls Mill Road in Boone.

Blowing Rock

Westglow Resort and Spa will be hosting a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Westglow Resort and Spa is located at 224 Westglow Circle in Blowing Rock.

Beech Mountain

Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce will still have its 49th annual Hog Roast To-Go, which will take place July 4 at the drive-thru of Fred’s Gazebo. Pork and turkey barbecue slow-cooked over hickory charcoal with fixins will be served from 5-8 p.m. Fireworks will be at dark.

Tickets for the Hog Roast To-Go can be purchased at Fred’s General Mercantile or online at www.beechmtnchamber.com. Tickets purchased in advance cost $17 for adults and $12 for children 10 years of age and under. Tickets bought at the door cost $20 for adults and $15 for children 10 years of age and under.

For clarity, Beech Mountain Resort is not a part of fireworks or the Hog Roast To-Go. The resort will be closed by 7 p.m. and will not be providing access to watch fireworks.

Newland

Newland will have an Independence Day celebration at the Riverwalk Bandstand on July 3. Live music will be at 6 p.m., and fireworks will be at 9:45 p.m. There will be food and vendors present, and social distancing will be enforced. The event has been approved by all county and town officials, including county health officials. In the case of heavy rain, the event may be canceled.

“The depression that has bound so many of us to our homes, and furthermore the notion of summer being ‘canceled,’ has become just as toxic as the virus itself,” The Town of Boone posted on its Facebook page promoting the event. “We hope this outdoor event will be an opportunity for you to enjoy time with friends and family, in celebration of the independence and freedom of our great nation.”

The band Tennessee Champagne will be performing at The Riverwalk at 6 p.m., and Morgans Mill will be performing at 8 p.m. The Town of Newland said for attendants to bring a lawn chair or quilt, and seat reserving can begin at 5:30 p.m.

West Jefferson

Ashe County’s annual fireworks show will be at a different location this year than normal, but the show will go on. The fireworks are usually held at Ashe Park and people crowd into the park each year for the event. However this year, fireworks will be displayed off of Mt. Jefferson Road and will provide a much wider range of areas for people to see the fireworks from their own vehicles.

The fireworks display will begin around 9:30 p.m. and according to Ashe County Parks and Recreation, people can see the display from Ashe County High School, Walmart, Lowes Hardware, Ashe Civic Center, Skyline/Skybest’s Mt. Jefferson Road location, Skyline National Bank, Goodwill, Lifestore’s Mt. Jefferson Road location, Steve Johnson Auto World, Midway Baptist Church, downtown West Jefferson and several other places.