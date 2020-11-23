Western Youth Network (WYN) is Taking a Modern Twist with Their Festival of Trees Telethon

Published Monday, November 23, 2020 at 5:09 pm

The Western Youth Network (WYN) is taking a modern twist on the “old-school” telethon! Mark your calendar and tune in for this family friendly event, fun for all ages. This two-hour virtual event is sure to be a good time; featuring a community talent revue, contests, prizes, an auction and lots of ways to give.

Anyone who purchases an auction item, makes a telethon pledge or donates at any level whatsoever is entered into a drawing to win our exciting grand prize “52 Weeks of Christmas”— a gift from the community for every week of the year including restaurant gift certificates, area attraction passes and many other gifts — an estimated value of $3,000!

Those who pledge during the telethon will receive gifts ranging from designer wreaths, wreath kits, cookies, and much more!

The event may be viewed on https://youtu.be/Zd0nWMkHx1s during the telethon.

Tour the Festival of Trees

Wed. 11/25 – Thur. 12/3

In years past, WYN has hosted the Festival of Trees at Chetola Resort, where the public would tour and bid upon decorated trees and wreaths displayed in the ballroom. Though the pandemic has forced WYN to redesign the event, the community has rallied with support with over 30 sponsors, and 20 tree and wreath designers. Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, the public can view and bid on trees available on the auction site at various locations around the community. (see map link)

https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/2/viewer?mid=1UiIz99RZjKIcPW1qnvG0utHxqTSjpVCy&ll=36.14492962095284%2C-81.75915755000001&z=12

Anyone may bid on the decorated trees, and the auction closes at 8pm on Thursday Dec. 3 during the telethon.

In years past, Festival of Trees has cumulatively raised over $150,000 for WYN’s programs and services. To find out more information about WYN www.westernyouthnetwork.org

WYN’s Executive Director, Jennifer Warren believes that: “This year’s Festival of Trees event is going to be the perfect opportunity to get in the holiday spirit from the comfort of your home. The telethon will be packed with heartwarming stories, festive performances, and plenty of ways to support local children, who are central to the holiday season. We can’t wait to share this evening with you.”

This online event will feature performances by area musicians, dancers, and theatre groups. The public is also encouraged to enter two sponsored Instagram contests featuring the “Most Festive Pet Photo” by Chetola Resort and the “Best Family Holiday Photo” by Carolina West Wireless. Prizes are awarded for the winners and will be announced during the telethon.