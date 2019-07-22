Watuaga High School Presents Production of Beauty and the Beast, July 25-27

Published Monday, July 22, 2019 at 2:29 pm

By Gianna Holiday

Watauga High School’s newest theatrical production of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast will bring an old favorite to the stage, premiering close to Disney’s own release of the CGI remake of The Lion King.

Hosted by Beanstalk Community Theatre, “Beauty and the Beast” will be paired with music, lights and special effects, along with a spectacular visual of a variety of costumes; the props for the show are also primarily hand-made and custom designed.

The production will feature a wide variety of actors, singers and dancers ranging in age from 6 to 57 in addition to the technical staff who work behind the scenes.

The play is based off of the hit Disney movie and musical, with this tale as old as time telling the story of Belle, a young woman in a small French town, and the Beast, who is actually a young prince trapped under the spell of an elderly enchantress.

Others taking the spotlight include Gaston, an all-brawn, no-brains man who is set on wooing Belle and a cast in inanimate hushold objects who guide the young lady on her journey.

The Beast must learn to love and be loved in return in order to break the curse, but time is running out quickly. If he does not break the curse before his 21st birthday, then he and his household will be doomed for the rest of eternity.

The play will show three times, premiering on Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. It will also show Friday, July 26, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday for the last showing at 2 p.m.

Student tickets to this show are priced at $10 with college and senior tickets priced at $12. Adult tickets are set at $14 per person.

The show will take place at the Watauga High School Ross Auditorium at 300 Go Pioneers Dr. in Boone.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.beanstalknc.com/tickets/.

