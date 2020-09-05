Watch Kentucky Derby 2020 Live Stream Reddit Online Free NBC TV Coverage

Published Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 7:32 pm

The 2020 Kentucky Derby will be the 146th Kentucky Derby. The race is one of the three legs of the American Triple Crown, open to three-year-old Thoroughbreds. I think you are looking for a trusted and legit source for streaming the most popular and world biggest Kentucky Derby 2020 horse race, am I right or am I?

I’m going to reveal how to watch or stream the 2020 Kentucky Derby Live streaming online from anywhere without hassle. Due to Covid-19, you can’t attend Belmont Park, so many horse racing fan’s are missing the great entertainment this year. No worry about this, you can watch the Kentucky Derby 2020 Live stream from your home with your friends and family. I think in this pandemic situation you should control yourself.

Let’s start everything you need to know about the Kentucky Derby 2020 live stream, start time, TV channel, post position and much more info.

Kentucky Derby 2020 Live Stream Reddit info:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 5

Post time: 3 p.m. EST

Location: Churchill Downs (Louisville, Kentucky)

TV: NBC

When and where is the 2020 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby is traditionally the first leg of the American Triple Crown of horse racing. It is historically run on the first Saturday in May, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Kentucky Derby was postponed from Saturday, May 2 to Saturday, Sept. 5.

However, the race has been postponed, so today it is the next leg after the Belmont Stakes (generally the previous leg) happened in June.

Even though the Belmont Stakes monitor was shortened to account for its calendar upheaval, the Kentucky Derby will include the normal 1.25 miles.

The Belmont Stake’s winner, Tiz the Law, are the preferred for its Kentucky Derby. A.P.,Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner Storm the Court and Hall of Fame coach Bob Baffert’s entry True. They will all vie for The 3 million guaranteed handbag.

Watch 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream with a VPN

You don’t need to miss the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream just because you’re out of the country. Yes, geo-fenced restrictions might block international viewers, but with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can still watch the Run for the Roses.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for anyone who wants to watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream. It’s got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And if you’ve never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try for free.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The Belmont Stakes were shortened “to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 30-year-olds in training,” according to the New York Racing Association. However, the Kentucky Derby will be run at its usual 1.25 miles around the track at Churchill Downs.

How can I watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby by official coverage?

NBC is home to the 146th Kentucky Derby, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after. NBC will also broadcast the 2020 Kentucky Oaks, the 2020 Preakness Stakes and the 2020 Breeders’ Cup.

How to watch 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream in the UK?

British horse racing fans can watch the Kentucky Derby live starting at 7:30 p.m. BST (post time just past midnight) on Sky Sports.

How to watch the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream in Canada?

Canadians can tune into the 2020 Kentucky Derby live stream on TSN at the same time as American horse racing enthusiasts.

2020 Kentucky Post Positions

Here are the horses racing in the 2020 Kentucky Derby and their post positions:

Finnick The Fierce (SCRATCHED) Max Player Enforceable Storm The Court Major Fed King Guillermo Money Moves South Bend Mr. Big News Thousand Words Necker Island Sole Volante Attachment Rate Winning Impression NY Traffic Honor A.P. Tiz The Law Authentic