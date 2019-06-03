Watauga Public Library’s Ice Cream Social and Summer Reading Kick Off Is June 12

Published Monday, June 3, 2019 at 1:45 pm

Youth of all ages welcome! Ring in summer and enjoy the fun with music, face painting, balloon twisting magic with “the hand is quicker than the eye” amazement. By the way, did we mention ice cream will be served? It will, indeed. This is an annual event you don’t want to miss!

This summer’s theme, “A Universe of Stories,” expands horizons and may stretch the limits of your mind. At the very least, since it includes a “Universe,” there’s bound to be stories to entice everyone. This event and our programs are free and open to children of all abilities.

The public library centers our focus on literacy, cares about your children and has programs planned to keep them reading and learning all summer. As you know, you are your child’s first teacher. Sharing picture and board books with your baby and toddler sprouts a love for learning and stories. Point out people, animals and objects in pictures. Read to your children and ask them to read to you. We invite you to explore a variety of options to entertain yourselves, as well as instill and inspire your children.

The Summer Reading program rewards time spent reading or the number of books read; reader’s choice. Children who participate in Summer Reading Programs keep their minds active and enter school in the fall ready to learn and succeed. Incorporating reading into a daily routine instills lifelong literacy skills and lays a strong foundation for individualized educational growth.

Any questions? Please call 828-264-8784 (Option #3), check out our website at wataugacountylibrary.org or stop in and ask any librarian for assistance. For more information on Western Watauga’s summer reading events call 828-297-5515. We welcome questions and are happy to help you find books and resources that will encourage literacy all summer long. We look forward to seeing you on June 12!

