Watauga Library Announces Two Free Musical Concerts, Upcoming on Saturdays in July

The Watauga County Public Library in Downtown Boone is proud to announce two musical events which will be coming to the Library in July.

On Saturday, July 6, the Library again is privileged to welcome classical guitarists Peter Fletcher for his annual visit. If you are in the area on the weekend following Independence Day, please plan to attend at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, and if you have visitors in town for the holiday weekend, please bring them along!

Peter Fletcher is an American classical guitarist based in Detroit and New York City. He performs over 100 concerts a year, and his recordings on the Centaur Records and Towerhill Recordings labels have been critically acclaimed.

Peter offers an audience friendly, solo recital including repertoire that runs the gamut from the Renaissance Period through the 20th Century.

His current recital program features Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring and Lute Suite No. 1 by J.S. Bach, Paganini’s every popular Caprice No. 24, the fiendishly difficult Five Bagatelles by British composer William Walton and Recuerdos de la Alhambra, a great favorite among audiences, by Spanish composer Francisco Tarrega. In addition, Peter will perform a very special solo version of Vivaldi’s Concerto in D Major, and four preludes, which were dedicated to Segovia, by Mexican composer Manuel Ponce.

The concert will culminate with Isaac Albeniz’s Rumores de la Caleta, one of the most exiting Spanish works in the classical guitar repertoire.

“As a mature artist, Fletcher stands out in his emotional interpretation of the works he performs. And this is particularly apparent in the less pyrotechnical pieces in his repertoire. Though the more virtuosic works get pulses racing, the gentler works give room for reflection and in Fletcher’s corner demonstrate more accurately his craft and technical nuance. This is good calculated move on Fletcher’s part!”

His interests outside of music include house decorating, gardening, running and fountain pens. An avid reader, he prefers the works of Cervantes, Proust, Faulkner and Balzac.

You are invited to visit www.peterfletcher.com for more information.

Next, on Saturday, July 20, the Library welcomes Todd, North Carolina’s own The King Bees Blues duo for a special musical presentation and performance, “The Blues and History.” Ashe county residents Rob Baskerville and Penny Zamagni are the husband-and-wife duo The King Bees, and the pair have dedicated decades to learning, practicing and performing the music known as The Blues and related American roots music forms.

The couple are featured in the recent book, Bars, Blues, and Booze: Stories from the Drink House (a part of the American Made Music Series) by author Emily D. Edwards, a professor of media studies at the University of North Carolina, Greensboro. Rob and Penny traveled the “Chitterlings Circuit” of venues in the Deep South in order to learn from masters of the Blues.

Join The King Bees on Saturday, July 20, at 2 p.m. in the Watauga County Public Library’s Evelyn Johnson Meeting Room for “The Blues and History,” an educational event including live musical performance.

All library events are free and open-to-the-public.

Many thanks to the Watauga County Friends of the Library for supporting these and many, many other Library events.

