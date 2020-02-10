Watauga Habitat for Humanity Seeking Volunteers for 2020 Women Build on March 7th

Published Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:28 pm

Habitat for Humanity International, Lowe’s and approximately 6,000 women volunteers will unite in more than 235 communities in the United States, India and Canada for International Women Build Week from March 1-8 to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing. A prelude to International Women’s Day, the global event aims to build and repair nearly 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families. Watauga County Habitat for Humanity will celebrate Women Build on Saturday, March 7th, building two of the 540 homes worldwide.

Watauga Habitat and Lowe’s are providing the tools for women to empower and educate themselves on skills used when repairing and restoring homes. By using the hashtag #BuildHer to share inspirational stories, experiences and ways to positively impact communities, Habitat International and Lowe’s are uniting women for a central goal of encouraging and building each other up.

Locally, Watauga Habitat for Humanity is seeking volunteers for Saturday, March 7th, 9am until 4pm. “We are currently completing two homes in our Habitat GreenWood neighborhood,” said Allison Jennings, Watauga Habitat’s director of development. “Volunteers are needed to install flooring, paint, simple landscaping and provide lunch and snacks. Since 1987, Watauga County Habitat for Humanity has been uniting women volunteers of all experience levels in our community to build or repair homes alongside our hardworking, empowered Women Habitat homeowners,” said Jennings.

“Join us on March 7th as we celebrate the power of Women Build. This is also a terrific way to involve your friends and family of all ages in crucial work with a lasting impact. Work alongside women who will soon be Habitat homeowners. Women helping women sends a positive and powerful message. You can also come alone, and make new friends. The atmosphere is collaborative and friendly, “said Jennings.

The Lowe’s partnership with Habitat began in 2003; since then, the company has committed more than $71.1 million to support the nonprofit, impacting the lives of Habitat homeowners worldwide. Lowe’s support of Habitat’s Women Build has helped build, renovate or repair more than 5,325 homes with the support of more than 138,000 women volunteers.

Lowe’s has supported the communities where its associates live and work for more than 70 years. As a FORTUNE®50 home improvement company, Lowe’s is committed to creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts through nonprofit partnerships. Across every community we serve, Lowe’s associates donate their time and expertise through the Lowe’s Heroes volunteer program. For the latest news, visit Newsroom.Lowes.com or follow @LowesMedia on Twitter.

Watauga Habitat for Humanity works to eliminate barriers to a better, healthier and more financially stable life by providing homebuyers with a decent and affordable place to call home. Homebuyers partner with Habitat, helping build their own homes alongside volunteers. Habitat offers zero interest mortgages to the home owners. All Habitat homeowners build and buy their house. Watauga Habitat for Humanity needs your financial support, your voice and your time. For more information, to donate, or volunteer go to www.wataugahabitat.org or call 828-268-9545.

Related Articles

Comments

comments