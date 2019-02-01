Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Recruiting 2019 Big Kahuna Campaign Contestants

Published Friday, February 1, 2019 at 1:58 pm

Watauga County Habitat for Humanity is currently recruiting participants for their 2019 Big Kahuna Campaign. A Kahuna is a community minded person who volunteers to help raise money for Watauga Habitat’s affordable housing program by soliciting their network of personal and business contacts to donate to Watauga Habitat in their name. This friendly competition kicks off March 1st, 2019. At the conclusion of the contest, the results will be announced at a fun social event known as the “Don Ho-Down” on May 15th. At this event, the Kahuna raising the most money will be crowned the “BIG KAHUNA”.

Watauga Habitat is currently looking for campaign contestants. Letters requesting participation will be sent out over the next few weeks to many community leaders. There will be a maximum number of Kahuna Contestants. Ideas for participants include organizing and hosting an event during the competition period—for example, hosting a cocktail party for friends or donating a percent of proceeds from your business. If a birthday or anniversary falls in that time-period, you can ask friends or family to donate to your campaign. The ideas are limitless, and the Watauga Habitat staff and Board of Directors will be behind you all the way, coaching and promoting all you all the way!

Since 2015, this fundraising campaign has collectively raised over $175,000; almost enough to build two Habitat for Humanity homes. Past winners include Linda K. Robinson of Premier Sotheby’s Real Estate, Justin Davis of Town Tavern Blowing Rock, Jenny Miller, Community Volunteer and Crystal Smith of Appalachian Mountain Brewery.

Joining this friendly competition is a great way to show your support for Habitat’s work in Watauga County, and participants are encouraged to compete as representatives of their businesses.

Those interested in joining the 2019 Watauga County Habitat for Humanity Kahuna Campaign should contact Director of Development, Allison Jennings at 828-268-9545 ext. 107 or [email protected]. To learn more about Watauga Habitat visit wataugahabitat.org

