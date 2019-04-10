Watauga Education Foundation’s Shooting Stars Fundraiser This Friday at the Schaefer Center

Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 4:54 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Shooting Stars serves as Watauga Education Foundation’s signature fundraiser event, but it also serves as a way to celebrate the talented children in Watauga’s schools. The date for the Shooting Stars 2019 is this Friday, April 12. Shooting Stars 2019 will be at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts at 6:30 p.m.

Participating children have been busy developing and perfecting acts of all varieties in individual or group performances. You’ll see singers, dancers, musicians, actors, magicians among other acts. These acts are finalists that have been selected by a judge panel organized by the WEF to perform at this professional-quality talent showcase.

Tickets are $10.00 and available at the Schaefer Center’s box office in person or online.

For more information on the Shooting Stars event or on Watauga Education Foundation visit http://wataugaeducationfoundation.org/events-programs/shooting-stars/.

