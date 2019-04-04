Watauga Education Foundation Shooting Stars Art Work Featured at the Jones House This Friday

Celebrate local students and their art at the April First Friday Art Crawl at the Jones House! On Friday, April 5, the Jones House proudly presents the annual Shooting Stars showcase, sponsored by the Watauga Education Foundation. Join the Jones House for a free art reception with food and refreshments honoring the exhibit, the artists, and Watauga Education Foundation from 5:00 – 8:00 PM.

The Watauga Education Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to enriching student learning for all Watauga County Public School students by effectively promoting innovative educational experiences for children that inspire every student to achieve his or her highest potential. The annual Shooting Stars exhibit features the artwork of talented Watauga County Schools students of all ages. Shooting Starts is the Watauga Education Foundation’s signature fundraising event, but more importantly it celebrates the incredibly talented students in Watauga County Schools.

In addition to the Shooting Stars showcase at the Jones House, the Watauga Education Foundation hosts the Flapjack Flip and Shooting Stars performance showcase each year to raise funds for Watauga County Schools. The performance portion of Shooting Stars will take place on Friday, April 12, 6:30 PM, the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. For tickets, please contact the Schaefer Center box office at 800.841.2787.

The Jones House proudly exhibits artists and art-based organizations from the High Country all year long. The 2019 gallery lineup features an eclectic and talented group of artists and organizations whose mediums vary from fiber arts to historic photographs and much more.

Each month a new artist or organization will present their work in the Mazie Jones Gallery and be featured in the monthly First Friday Art Crawl reception. For the 2019 gallery schedule and more information on the Mazie Jones Gallery, special events, and music please visit the Jones House online at www.joneshouse.org or call 828.268.6280.