Watauga County’s Fourth Annual National Night Out Scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Boone

By Sherrie Norris

It’s almost time for Watauga County’s annual National Night Out, and if it’s anything like last year’s event, it’s going to be a great success.

Mark your calendars now for Tuesday evening, Aug. 1, when, from 6-8 p.m., the upper parking lot of Watauga High School in Boone will once again be the site of the local observance. Considered by many to be “the community block party of the year,” Watauga County’s Fourth Annual National Night Out will be just one of thousands of similar gatherings held across the country in an effort to bring communities together.

The main purpose, and one that has obviously been fulfilled in Watauga County for the last three years, is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing back a true sense of community as we once knew it.

National Night Out It’s been happening across America since 1984, but only for the last three years has the High Country area participated in the effort.

“We were pretty amazed at the turnout last year,” said Boone Police Department’s Community Resource Officer, Kat Eller, who came alongside Watauga County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Casey Miller to help coordinate the event.

Youngsters are always eager to get their free pencils, stickers and other goodies at various booths during National Night Out. Photo by Sherrie Norris.

“The energy was fantastic,” Eller described. “Just to see our community come out to show support for local law enforcement like we saw happen was so encouraging.”

Miller, who initially jumpstarted the event after attending similar gatherings off the mountain, described last year’s success: “It was huge. I couldn’t be happier for the way it turned out. Everyone seemed to really have a good time and we’re expecting about the same for this year.”

Miller and Eller have made a great team as event coordinators for National Night Out, but are both quick to thank all the volunteers, sponsors, partnering agencies, donors and the community, as a whole, for joining their efforts.

“We couldn’t do it without everyone coming together like they do,” Miller said.

The duo also expressed appreciation to their fellow officers from surrounding areas who participate on a regular basis, some coming from Ashe and Caldwell counties, and beyond.

The upcoming NNO event in Boone will again feature free hot dogs and coke products (which have been donated), live entertainment, music, dancing, raffles, K-9 demonstrations, emergency vehicle and police car displays, bouncy houses, games and more. ‘We might also have a surprise or two,” Miller added.

Emergency vehicles are always a big draw for all ages at National Night Out. Photo by Sherrie Norris.

Many of the county’s nonprofit organizations that work closely with law enforcement will be on hand again to share information about the valuable services they provide, ie: Back Our Blue Watauga, a non-profit dedicated to improving the life and protection of our officers.

“It is very important for our group to be involved again in National Night Out here,” said spokesperson/group cofounder, Diane Ford. “We do not want to miss any opportunity we have to express our appreciation for our law enforcement officers and the sacrifices they make on our behalf. We cannot remind them enough of how much we need them and that we are here to support them and their families.”

Live entertainment is a big part of National Night Out, as evidenced by these dancers and musicians performing at the 2022 National Night Out. Photo by Sherrie Norris.

To see the variety of agencies represented — “interacting and communicating” Eller said, fulfills the purpose of National Night Out. “It truly does take a village, and we have the best!”

It is the hope of Miller and Eller that National Night Out will continue to enhance what they and their fellow officers have been trying to do, especially in recent years, and that is to unite neighborhoods and law enforcement in more positive, compassionate circumstances. They offer a warm welcome for families and individuals of all ages to come out to enjoy the food, fun and fellowship that will be available to everyone.

Watauga High School is located at 300 Pioneers Drive in Boone.

For more information on how you can become involved in the upcoming event, to make a donation or volunteer your time and talent, email Miller at casey.miller@watgov.org.

Watauga County Sheriff’s Lt. Casey Miller gets a big hug of thanks for a job well done from Vanessa Minton during the 2022 National Night Out event. Photo by Sherrie Norris. National Night Out brings the community together to learn more about the agencies and officers that are out there protecting us at all times. Photo by Sherrie Norris. Boone PD’s Detective Jake Harkey willingly being “dunked” time after time for Special Olympics was one of many highlights at last year’s National Night Out in Boone. Photo by Sherrie Norris.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

