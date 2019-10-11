Watauga County Public Library to Screen Documentary that Explores the Life of Fiction Writer Flannery O’Connor This Saturday at 1:00

Published Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:32 am

Beata Productions announces that the first-ever feature length documentary about Flannery O’Connor, one of the most celebrated writers of the 20th Century, is scheduled to screen at the Watauga County Public Library on Saturday, October 12th 2019. The film has been featured in several film festivals, was broadcast on PBS in 2017, and won a 2018 Gabriel Award for excellence in broadcasting.

An icon of Southern literature, O’Connor is best known for works such as “A Good Man Is Hard to Find,” “The Displaced Person,” and “Everything That Rises Must Converge.”

Uncommon Grace: The Life of Flannery O’Connor traces the people and events that would help shape her remarkable career, including her upbringing in the class-conscious South of the 1930s and her battle with the autoimmune disease lupus, which would ultimately take her life at age 39.

The film also examines the central role that O’Connor’s Catholic faith played in her fiction, which often focused on the darker side of human existence. “All my stories are about the action of grace on a character who is not very willing to support it,” she once declared.

The screening of the film will be held at the Watauga Public Library on Saturday, October 12th from 1pm -2:30pm located at 140 Queen Street, Boone, NC. The screening will include a Q&A session with the film’s director Bridget Kurt.

Uncommon Grace features commentary from numerous O’Connor experts, including literature professors David King and Nagueyalti Warren, biographer Brad Gooch and O’Connor friend and biographer William A. Sessions. The documentary, which also includes dozens of rare photographs, is also available in DVD format on Amazon.com.

Comments

comments