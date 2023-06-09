Watauga County Public Library to Host Traveling Climate Change Exhibit June 5 – August 18, 2023

In partnership with the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Appalachian State University’s Mathematics and Science Education Center, and the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library, the Watauga County Public Library is hosting a climate change exhibit titled “Real People, Real Climate, Real Changes” complete with 9 panels and 2 interactive tables. One of the panels focuses on the local region and is titled “Hotter Days, Hotter Nights”.

Earth’s climate is changing and scientists are working hard to understand what is happening. Through this exhibit, the National Center for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) is sharing what they know about this topic, including stories from across the United States about how people are being affected by climate change impacts such as rising seas, droughts, and severe storms.

Bring your family and friends and learn how our climate is changing and impacting people around the country and world.

The exhibit begins with a welcome panel and subsequent panels are numbered to guide the reader. A “Walkthrough Guide” brochure can be picked up to use as one walks through the exhibit. A “Learn More” handout can be taken to discover the NCAR website and learn more about the University Corporation of Atmospheric Research, which manages NCAR. Pick up a handout with local agencies to learn about work being done here.

A scavenger hunt to take you through the exhibit is coming soon for families.

Large groups can make arrangements to see the exhibit by using a google form linked here.

Courtesy of Watauga County Public Library

