Watauga County Public Library Celebrates National Library Week April 4-10

Published Monday, April 5, 2021 at 4:40 pm

April 4-10, 2021 is National Library Week, a time to highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in transforming lives and strengthening communities. The theme for this year’s National Library Week is “Welcome to your library,” which promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building and that everyone is welcome to use their services, whether in person or virtually. Celebrating, supporting and funding libraries has become even more important during this pandemic.

Virtual storytimes and events are posted on the Watauga County Public library’s Facebook page so be sure to follow, share, and like its page.

Discover all of the e-resources available to borrow with a library card. Click here to help you get started. You can access ebooks, e-audiobooks, films on demand for kids and adults, journal articles, test preparation materials, language learning and career development through NC Live, a state cooperative service.

The Watauga County Public Library’s main platform for e-books and e-audiobooks is through https://libbyapp.com/library/arl.

The Watauga County Public Library now have over 3000 e-magazines, which can be accessed at https://libbyapp.com/library/arl/spotlight-available/magazines/page-1.

If you need a library card, click here to begin that short and simple process; the Circulation staff will be in touch shortly thereafter to give you your card number, and then the fun begins. Your pin would be the last 4 digits of your primary phone number.

During the month of April, you can enter a drawing in three ways to win a gift card to a fine local establishment:

Join the Reading Challenge and write a book review, including your name and contact information for our drawing.

Get a library card Click here to watch how to sign up for a library card.

Post comments for either of two Book Clubs on the Goodreads Discussion Board and include your name and email. Create a free account with com to participate. (If you already have a Goodreads account you can use your existing account.) Check with [email protected] for more information.

Thanks to the Friends of the Watauga County Public Library for their support!

For specific ways to engage and advocate for libraries, see http://www.ala.org/conferencesevents/celebrationweeks/natlibraryweek

First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is a national observance sponsored by the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries across the country each April.

For more information, visit the Watauga County Public Library online at www.wataugacountylibrary.com or call 828-264-8784. For library cards use ext. 1. Email us at [email protected] for any questions including how to join one of our virtual book clubs.