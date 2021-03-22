Watauga County Parks & Recreation to Host Bunny Trail Parade On Sunday, March 28th

On Sunday, March 28th, 2021 Watauga County Parks and Recreation will host the Bunny Trail Parade at the new Watauga Community Recreation Center parking lot. This parade, like the Halloween & Christmas parade events, will be a drive-thru only event. Parade viewers will drive into the WCRC parking lot and through the lot to see the parade exhibitors and floats.

These businesses and individuals will be entertaining folks, and maybe even handing out Easter goodies to parade goers: Boone VFW Post 7031, Watauga County Library, Watauga Humane Society, Appala- chian Rhythm Clogging & Dance, Magic Bound Trav- el, Sign Dreamers of the High Country, Hospitality House, Watauga County Parks & Recreation, Mast General Store, Medi Home Health & Hospice, Cook- ies-N-Cream, Commissioner Charlie Wallin, Boone Realty, Boone Advent Christian Church, the Hamp- ton Inn and Suites, and WAMY Community Action Inc. Vendor spaces are still available. Traffic flow from State Farm Road will be directed courtesy of the Boone Police Department. Incoming traffic will be limited to right-hand only turns from the Deerfield Road side. Outgoing traffic from Mar- tin Luther King Street will be right-hand only turns onto State Farm Road. Please adjust driving plans accordingly for Sunday. The Bunny Trail Parade will be open from 2 p.m. till 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 28th. For more information, call Watauga County Parks and Recreation at 828.264.9511.