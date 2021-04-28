Watauga County Farmers’ Market Announces Opening Day on May 1

Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:22 am

The Opening Day of the 2021 season for the Watauga County Farmers’ Market is Saturday, May 1 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Daniel Boone Park, Horn in the West parking lot in Boone. Watauga County Farmers Market has been “Boone’s Town Square” since 1974 and provides the community with the unique opportunity to source local foods and artisan goods directly from the growers and makers who produce them.

This season, the market welcomes a number of new vendors that will bring many exciting additions to market, including; mushrooms, pasta, hemp, popsicles, fermented foods, artisan snacks, unique crafts and much more! Opening Day will feature cooking demonstrations by Chef Robert Back showcasing local, seasonal ingredients and The Worthless Son-in-Laws will be back in the music tent by popular demand! A food truck will be on-site and many vendors offer ready-to-eat goodies allowing patrons to enjoy a hot breakfast or pastry and a cup of coffee while they shop. The health and safety of vendors and visitors alike remains a priority for the Market. The open-air environment provides plenty of space for social distancing, hand-washing stations will be provided, and masks are required. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits are accepted by vendors and can be doubled at the Manager booth to provide more buying power for food-insecure families.

Each Saturday morning during the season, over 60 vendors offer quality local products in one of the largest and liveliest markets in western North Carolina. Come and visit from May through November to experience the sounds, smells, tastes and friendly atmosphere of the High Country. You will find the area’s finest selection of quality produce from local growers, as well as seasonal fresh fruits and berries, local jams, jellies and honey. You can also find fresh baked breads and pastries from country kitchens, fresh farm eggs, goat cheeses, locally raised meats, fresh herbs, microgreens, fresh-cut and dried flowers, wreaths and arrangements. Farm based crafts including wool, woodcarvings, birdhouses, jewelry, pottery, baskets, handcrafted yard art and garden furniture are offered by skilled local crafters and artists. There is always a large selection of plants, including garden starts, annuals, perennials and shrubs. Look for new and unique items every week, as well as special events, live music, cooking demonstrations and children’s activities.

For more information visit http://www.wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org/.

Pictures from last year’s Opening Day by Lonnie Webster: