Watauga County Celebrates 25th Annual Relay for Life At WHS on Friday, June 14

By Sherrie Norris

Friday marks the silver anniversary of Watauga County’s fight for a cancer cure as the 25th annual Relay for Life kicks off at Watauga High School.

Event chair, Brian Barker and his hardworking committee are ready to check off another historic fundraising event as part of the American Cancer Society’s efforts to eradicate cancer.

Hundreds of cancer survivors, family members and friends are expected at this year’s event, including about 20 teams and dozens of volunteers who come together to celebrate and remember.

It’s always a poignant time for all involved — from the opening ceremonies at 7 p.m., with the survivor’s lap shortly thereafter, through the luminaria ceremony two hours later.

Set-up begins earlier in the afternoon, and at 5 p.m., luminaria sales, concessions, the Relay Store and inflatables are open for all to enjoy.

At 5:30, the popular silent auction begins, followed at 6 p.m. with live music by local band, Silverstone.

Barker will offer welcoming remarks at 7 p.m. A Relay prayer will be spoken by Rev. Curtis Privette, and the national anthem sung by Sarah Privette. The color guard, provided by High Country Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, will then lead the awe- inspiring survivor’s lap.

A survivor reception takes place at 7:30, with music in the field by Folk & Dagger.

Rev. Darrell Hobbs, pastor of Greenway Baptist Church, will serve as guest speaker for the luminaria ceremony.

Concessions will be provided during the event by Deerfield Dream Team and Jerry’s Intimidators Relay for Life teams.

The Relay Store will be operated by Parkway Patriots team, which will also operate the inflatables, provided by Jump!

Well-known DJ and Watauga native Chris Penick will provide and operate the sound system.

On behalf of the Relay for Life Committee, Brian Barker would like to offer special thanks to all those mentioned above, and especially to Watauga High School for hosting the celebration, Deerfield United Methodist Church for hosting the Relay kick-off, team captain meetings and committee meetings, Greenway Baptist Church and Outback Steakhouse for hosting/sponsoring the Survivor Dinner.

2019 Relay For Life Teams are as follows:

American Cancer Society Staff and Friends

BACC Walking with Spirit

Beech Valley Inspirations

Bethel Believers

Charlie’s Angels

Chelsea Buffaloes of Valle Crucis

Deerfield Dream Team

FBC Crusaders

Friends for Life

Grace Happens

Jerry’s Intimidators

Junaluska Angels

Lights for Louise

Metamorphosis

Parkway Patriots

Perkinsville Baptist Hands & Feet

Randy’s Warriors

The C-5’s

Watauga Opportunities

Presenting Sponsors for this year’s anniversary celebration and memorial include:

First Baptist Church of Boone

Platinum Sponsors

CMD Sales LLC, Dr. Anne-Corinne Beaver, Moretz Paving Inc. Sweeting Appraisal Service, Village Pharmacy

Gold Sponsors

Precision Cabinets, Inc.

Silver Sponsors

421 Auto Service & Sales, Bodenhamer Electric Inc., Boone Dermatology Clinic P.A., Charleston Forge, Dan’l Boone Inn of Boone Inc., Forest Grove Baptist Church, Skyline Membership Corp., Union Baptist Church

Bronze Sponsors

Austin & Barnes Funeral Home Inc., Blue Ridge Insurance Service, Boone Drugs Inc., CCCTI, Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff, Dr. Marshall C. Murrey, Freedom ElecTech, Gwyn Parsons CPA PLLC, Kahle Plumbing LLC, Laurel Springs Baptist Church Adult II, Leonard Kelly & Associates CPA PA,Mast General Store, Maw’s Produce, Mountaineer Ruritan Club, Skyline Skybest, Triplett & Coffey Inc., Wood Masonry Supply Inc.

Signature Sponsors

Boone Bike & Touring, Doe Ridge Pottery, Goodnight Brothers Produce Co. Inc.,

Ground Effects Maintenance LLC, Hampton Funeral Service Inc.,

Holton Mountain Rentals, Modern Toyota of Boone, Mountaineer Heating & Cooling, OP Smiles, Peppers Restaurant, Ronnie Jones Construction Co. Inc., Ross Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Stickboy Bread Co., Watauga Building Supply, Watauga Medics Inc.

In-Kind Sponsors

Boone Self Storage and Moving Center, Deerfield United Methodist Church, Greenway Baptist Church, Hardees of Boone, Mountaintop Golf Cars, Republic Services,Walmart, Watauga High School

Since 1995, the Watauga Relay has raised over $4.5 million in the fight against cancer. Relay for Life represents the hope that those lost to cancer will never be forgotten, that those who face cancer will be supported, and that one day cancer will be eliminated.

In keeping with the ACS mission, Barker adds, “We are creating a world with more birthdays— a world where cancer never steals another year of anyone’s life.”

