Watauga Community Recreation Center Releases its Fitness Class and Tour Schedules

Published Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4:07 pm

The Watauga Community Recreation Center has been seeing so many smiling faces in the pool, people enjoying the fitness area, playing pickleball and so much more. There has been a tremendous response and support from the community since its opening day on April 26.

It’s not too late to get involved and join in on the excitement by attending various fitness classes. In addition, the Watauga County Parks & Recreation staff are still offering tours of the facility for folks to see if it’s the right place for them.

Any questions can be directed to the Watauga County Parks & Recreation staff at (828) 264-9511, and the Watauga Community Recreation Center’s fitness class schedule and tour schedule can be found below.