Watauga CCC&TI Hosts Screening of “The Heart of Nuba” this Thursday, Nov. 15

Published Monday, November 12, 2018 at 1:40 pm

On Thursday, Nov. 15, the Watauga campus of CCC&TI will be screening The Heart of Nuba at 6 p.m.

The Heart of Nuba is a documentary surrounding the civil war crisis in Sudan, following the perspective of an American doctor, Tom Catena.

The documentary focuses on Nuba, a mountainous region located in the middle of Sudan. Sudan has been at war since 2011, subjecting citizens to bombings and violence. In response, Dr. Catena serves the people of Nuba, administering critical healthcare. He is the only doctor for more than 750,000 people.

Ryan Boyette decided to film the everyday traumas and struggles in Nuba in hopes of illuminating the necessity for action. These filmings consequently hold the Sudan government accountable for absolving violence and restoring peace, and landed Boyette a Human Rights First award.

The people of Nuba were marginalized by the Sudanese government in that there was no media coverage regarding the genocidal violence inflicted upon them. This ultimately led to the establishment of the Nuba Reports, which, according to its website, “was founded by residents of South Kordofan, after the government cut off humanitarian and media access.”

The Nuba Reports resulted in a global recognition of the war crimes occurring in Sudan. The Sudanese government had to propagate peace to resolve global pressures.

The Heart of Nuba documents the everyday lives of those living in Nuba, revealing their daily struggles while instilling hope for change and peace.

In addition to the film screening, Ryan Boyette and Jazira Awad from Nuba Mountain, Sudan, will share their story and answer questions following the screening. Much of the footage of the film was originally shot for their human rights nonprofit Nuba Reports, an organization created to report about the brutal government attacks on the Nuban people. Boyette and Awad, who personally have experienced the region and issues documented in the film, generously provided the film to CCC&TI for a screening.

The screening of The Heart of Nuba will take place in the main building (W-372), room 112, of the Watauga campus of CCC&TI at 6 p.m. Boyette and his wife Jazira will be speaking about their experiences after the film. It is open to the community.

Click here for more information regarding Boyette’s work in Sudan. Click here for more information regarding The Heart of Nuba.

