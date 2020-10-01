Watauga Arts Council Invites Public to Collection Show in Partnership with Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff; Artist Support Grants Available to Regional Artists

Published Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 1:09 pm

Watauga Arts Council in partnership with Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff would like to invite the public to the Watauga Arts Council Collection Show, hosted in Cheap Joe’s workshop and gallery. The Arts Council has selected favorites from the art we have collected over the years from the gallery, the gift shop, and Board Members. The collection includes paintings, photography, pottery, greetings cards, and more.

In an effort to raise money for the Watauga County Arts Council, visitors and residents of the High Country are encouraged to visit Cheap Joe’s to view and purchase items from our collection. The Watauga Arts Council will give a portion of the proceeds of the show to Cheap Joe’s Brushes for Vincent Program which provides art supplies to schools, hospitals, and other worthy organizations. The show will be open during Cheap Joe’s business hours M-S from 10 am-6 pm. A special Second Saturday outdoor meet-and-greet is in the works. Details coming soon!

For more information call the Watauga Arts Council at 828-264-1789 or Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff at 828-262-5459.

The Watauga County Arts Council also wants to invite artists of the High Country to apply for an Artist Support Grant of up to $1,000.

The Artist Support Grant of Northwest North Carolina is a partnership between the Arts Councils of Alleghany, Ashe, Watauga and Wilkes Counties and the North Carolina Arts Council. Its goal is to provide support to a broad range of visual, performing, literary, and inter-disciplinary artists that will have a significant impact on the advancement of their careers.

Artist Support grants are available for the 2020-2021 year. Grants applications are due Wednesday, October 14.

Artists that are at least 18 years of age, not enrolled in a college or university and residing in one of those four counties for a least one year prior to making application are eligible. Eligible candidates may be either emerging or established artists and the grant funds may be used to pursue projects that will further their artistic development. Grants generally range from $200 to $1,000 and may be used by the artists for a variety of purposes, including the cost of presenting work for exhibits and/or auditions, training or tuition, travel, promotional materials, work facilities, equipment or the production of new work. Applications are reviewed by judges and a selection review panel from all four counties

Grants are funded by the North Carolina Arts Council in partnership with the local agencies. Information and applications are available for local, High Country Artists from the Watauga County Arts Council.

Applications are available online at https://www.watauga-arts.org/grants.html or at https://www.ashecountyarts.org.

Applications and appropriate documentation must be submitted online by Wednesday, October 14, 2020. For an application or for more information please call your local Arts Council or visit their website.