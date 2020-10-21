Watauga Arts Council Hosts the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild Exhibit and Sale in Downtown Boone

Don’t miss your chance to view and purchase the fabulous handmade creations of the women of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild, during the last two weekends of October. In celebration of American Craft Week and in partnership with Doe Ridge Pottery, Watauga Arts Council is hosting this expansive exhibition of handmade fiber art by 16 members of the Blue Ridge Fiber Guild. Featuring more than 100 works in quilting, weaving, knitting, felting, crochet & fabric collage, the works span the range of the creative possibilities of fleece, yarn, and cloth. You will find handmade items such as framed fabric and felt landscape scenes, dish towels, rugs, Christmas ornaments, aprons, shaws and wraps, handbags, blankets, bookmarks and more.

View and purchase work by nationally recognized artists and founding members such as Susan Sharpe, Eleanor Hjemmets, Sandie Adair, and Jane Campbel and more. All of the guild members are thrilled to show in such a prime location in downtown Boone where they have an opportunity to capture the attention of visitors who may have never seen the breadth of work that fiber arts includes. Many women of the Guild sell their craft as a main source of income to provide for themselves and their families.

Located at 585 W. King St. across from the Jones House, the Fiber Art exhibit at Watauga Arts Collective (street level) & Doe Ridge Pottery (downstairs) create an aesthetic balance of soft and hard media that resonates with the area’s rich craft tradition. To complement the exhibit, guild members are demonstrating various fiber processes in the gallery on spinning wheels & looms. Visitors can see fiber art being made and enjoy the visual variety every weekend in October, Fridays and Saturdays, 11-5, and Sundays, 12-5.

This is the first show in the Watauga Arts Council’s new satellite gallery and collaborative facility in downtown Boone. Thanks to the generous donation of the owners of The Local, Jean Bohman, Colton Lenz, and Alaina Walker, the Arts Council now has a more COVID-safe facility to showcase the amazing talent of local artists and craftsmen. These three leased the space in hopes of opening an additional restaurant but COVID stalled those plans. Amber Bateman, the new executive director of the Watauga Arts Council, wanted Watauga Arts to be more present in the community. She had a vision to start doing pop-up galleries, shops, and artistic experiences in empty buildings around the county. Amber asked if Watauga Arts Council might be able to use the empty space and they agreed! That request turned into one of the most significant donations for the artist community that the Watauga Arts Council has received in quite some time.