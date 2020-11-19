Watauga Arts Council Announces Gallery Exhibit Opening in Downtown Boone This Weekend!

This newest exhibit highlights the works of three local artists and includes colorful abstract paintings, wood and clay sculptures, alcohol ink paintings, and mixed media metallic wall sculptures. Artists being exhibited are: abstract artist Adam Kahn, who’s bold colored canvases are representative of a multitude of deeper, primal energies; mixed media artist Pegge Laine, who for the past ten years has created beauty by remaining curious and responding to light, color and texture created by everyday items; and wood sculptor Aviva Kahn who derives inspiration from nature’s shapes and textures, combining wood, clay and other materials to express her spiritual being.

While they are unable to offer a traditional opening reception, due to COVID, visitors and residents are encouraged to come meet the artists this Saturday Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22. Adam will be on location on Saturday from 12-3, Aviva will be there Saturday from 2-5, and Pegge Laine will be offering live demonstrations on Sunday from 3-5pm.

Included in this exhibit is Adam Kahn’s “COVID Collection” which was inspired by Marco Rothko’s abstract color-field paintings combined with Kahn’s innateness to “get whatever is within him, out onto canvas”. As a musician, martial artist, and painter, creative expression has been ingrained into Adam’s daily life since he was a child. Now married and with children, Adam resides in Watauga County after falling in love with the area and starting Blue Ridge Kung Fu over 18 years ago. Mostly self-taught, Adam has been most passionate about canvas and paint for the past seven years, thoroughly letting the visual oddities of his external worldview channel through his memory to the draped canvas before him. He is freely sporadic and does not necessarily picture the final product when he begins, usually letting strokes of symmetry and multilateral dimensions of pain guide him to the final conception.

Pegge Laine’s exhibit “ Free play” is a product of ten years of an artist’s journey. A journey of learning to be present in the moment, curious, and open, responding to light, color, texture, and design in the natural world and even in the “trash” of our daily lives. Upon retirement as a school counselor, Pegge Laine, returned to Appalachian State University to earn a certification in the Expressive Arts and Expressive Arts Consultant Educator. She began working at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts as an Outreach Coordinator. For Pegge, art is a way of being in the world, of living with awe and gratitude. She has learned to embrace the materials at hand and to have fun in her work, focusing on process rather than product. She has learned to let go of her own expectations, following the flow of paint, collage, ink, wax and trash. “I believe art offers a path for healing, a way of envisioning new ways of being in the world…a way to play. It is an ongoing journey of the heart … a conversation with life as I experience it” (Pegge).