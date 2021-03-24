Watauga Arts Council Announces Complimentary Photography Exhibits Showcasing Array of Talent

The Watauga Arts Council announces a partnership exhibit with Appalachian State University’s Turchin Center for the Visual Arts. From March 18th – April 10th, 2021, the King Street Art Collective will exhibit Maggie Flanigan’s photography in a show entitled, “Our Eyes are Bigger than our Stomachs and Other Gluttonous Illusions.”

The Watauga Art Council’s Gallery Committee chose artist Maggie Flanigan from a list of photographers who originated from the 18th Annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition hosted by the Turchin Center at ASU. The Arts Council wanted to feature photography in March and asked the Turchin Center if they would like to collaborate by offering a list of photographers from their competition who could provide an intriguing solo exhibit. The Turchin Center was happy to work together on a complimentary show.

This exhibit tells the story of conflict, uncertainty, and shifting realities through a young woman’s perspective. With minimalist styling, Maggie filled the entire space at King Street Art Collective with a compilation of black and white and color photography. The simplistic black and white, contrasted with her color images and written pieces, bring light to the unpredictability of today’s world.

The images for this show are small prints from a 35mm film camera that preview her moments when two things can be true at once, and this often leaves her in “a clouded version of reality.” Maggie said that this work “relates to internal conflicts in an almost self-indulgent narrative of my own struggles through life, relationships, religion, spirituality, and logic in the midst of losing all sense of stability.”