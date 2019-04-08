Watauga and Avery County Students Participate in Youth Service Day Sponsored by Mountain Alliance

Published Monday, April 8, 2019 at 2:31 pm

Watauga and Avery County students will be participating in a Youth Service Day sponsored by Mountain Alliance on Saturday, April 13. Mountain Alliance is a local non-profit that provides transformative experiences and support for High Country teens through experiential programming, after school tutoring, and mentorship. Recreation Management students from Appalachian State University have been assisting Mountain Alliance in planning the day and making sure it is a success. Brian Everette, one of the ASU students helping with the project, stated that he is “very excited about this opportunity and really looks forward to working with these students in the community.”

When students arrive on Saturday morning, they will be split into groups and go out into the community to work alongside different service sites in Watauga County to assist in any way needed. Students will gain community service hours as well as become engaged and aware of the needs of their community. Service sites on the list of potential locations for the day include Hospitality House, Hunger and Health Coalition, Children’s Playhouse Buildfest, Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway, Horse Helpers, Boone United Trail, Springhouse Farm and Rocky Knob.

This opportunity, an annual event organized by Mountain Alliance, is a great way for both the high school and university students to learn and grow in the community. Youth Service Day is just one of many opportunities these students are given to be a volunteer. “I think volunteering is important because it makes the community a generally more positive place,” said Tommie Freundlich, a freshman at Watauga High School. At the conclusion of Youth Service Day, the students will meet back at the school for an after party to celebrate the work that they did during the day. There will be games, music, and food from local sponsors like The Local, Appalachia Cookie Company, Chick-fil-A, and more.

For those that wish to register online, visit www.MountainAlliance.org/, go to the student tab, and then Event Calendar and Sign Up. For any questions regarding how to register, please contact Rachel Witmer at [email protected]

Pictures from the 2018 Youth Service Day and After Party

