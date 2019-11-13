WAMY Presents Santa for Seniors Gift Drive to Bring Christmas Spirit to Shut-Ins and Hospice Patients Throughout the Community Dec. 3-15

Published Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 1:18 pm

By Joe Johnson

WAMY, celebrating its 55th year serving the communities of Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, and Yancey Counties, is launching their Santa for Seniors program this holiday season.

The Santa for Seniors program partners with shut-ins and hospice patients throughout the community and aims to bring them Christmas gifts in order to spread Christmas cheer to those who aren’t able to leave home.

Create a box or bag of small gifts or have your Sunday school class or organization put together gifts as a project and drop them off at one of the designated locations during the drop off window!

Donations can be dropped off on December 3 – December 15 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m at the WAMY offices located at 225 Birch Street Suite 2, Boone, NC 28607 or at 496 Balsam Ave, Spruce Pine NC.

“Shut-ins are people who don’t have the means to leave home; whether due to illness or due to lack of a vehicle or any other reason,” said Ashley Cook, Development Director for WAMY Community Action, ““We are also doing the program in Mitchell and Yancey, but just in Watauga and Avery there are close to 58-60 people who aren’t able to leave their homes. It is our goal to serve every single patient in the community!”

WAMY asks the community to donate items that can benefit shut-ins and occupy the mind. Items such as crossword puzzles, coloring books, socks (with grip on the bottom), scarves, gloves, and more are perfect for those who aren’t able to leave their home over the holidays. “Lotions, lip balms, and other self-care items are appreciated as well,” said Cook, “Anything that is not a homemade treat item, as they can spoil easily.” No flowers, bar soaps, or homemade foods will be accepted as donations.

WAMY and those who the organization benefits also heavily appreciate monetary donations. Money that is donated to WAMY for the Santa for Seniors program will be allocated toward buying gifts for shut-ins and hospice patients; if you do not have the time to shop for the gifts, WAMY representatives would be happy to do it for you!

To donate, make checks payable to WAMY Community Action and include in the memo “Santa for Seniors”. Please mail all checks to the WAMY main office at 225 Birch Street Suite 2, Boone NC 28607. You may also include a check or ash donation at the drop-off location when you deliver your gifts!

Help those in the community who have nobody else this holiday season; spread Christmas cheer to the shut-ins and hospice patients around the community and donate gifts they will appreciate this Christmas!

For more information about WAMY or the Santa for Seniors program, email Ashley Cook at [email protected] or visit the WAMY website at https://www.wamycommunityaction.org/

