Walker College of Business Graduate Programs ‘Buy Boone Lunch’ AT F.A.R.M. Cafe Sept. 11

Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 12:59 pm

F.A.R.M. Cafe welcomes Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business Graduate Programs as September’s Buy Boone Lunch sponsor. Wednesday, September 11, students and staff will be on-site volunteering and serving a delicious lunch prepared for our Real.Good.Community. Associate Dean, Dr. Sandra Vannoy, shares “F.A.R.M. Cafe’s mission to feed all regardless of means resonates with Graduate Programs in the Walker College of Business. We not only believe strongly as a team in addressing hunger needs in the surrounding area, we want to impart to our students the importance of giving back to one’s local community. We volunteer annually as a team at the F.A.R.M. Cafe, and look forward to participating in our first Buy Boone Lunch.”

In addition to staffing the event, the Graduate Program is generously donating funds to cover the day’s meal cost. This contribution allows F.A.R.M. Café to utilize all additional donations made this Wednesday in its mission to fight food insecurity in the High Country. Just like each day at F.A.R.M Cafe, diners are encouraged to donate what they are able for a great lunch.

F.A.R.M cafe is a non-profit, donate-what-you-can cafe dedicated to building a healthy and inclusive community. It provides high quality and delicious meals produced from local sources whenever possible. The cafe operates Monday-Friday 11-2pm. If you, your business, or organization is interested in sponsoring a Buy Boone Lunch, please contact Elena Dalton at [email protected]. For more information on F.A.R.M cafe and its mission to feed all, regardless of means, please visit the website at Farmcafe.org.

