Walk, Run or Race Up Sugar Mountain at the 3rd Annual Summit Crawl on July 6

Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 3:13 pm

By Hailey Blevins

Looking for a way to be active and spend time with your family? Run, walk or crawl your way to the summit at Sugar Mountain Resort is hosting their 3rd annual Summit Crawl on July 6. The Summit Crawl is a fun and competitive (if you want it to be) event via foot to the mountain’s 5,300’ peak where participants can find first aid and water stations sponsored by Lowes Foods. Once you’ve finished at the top, board the Summit Express and enjoy a relaxing and scenic ride back to the base.

Kim Jochl, Vice President and Director of Marketing and Merchandising at Sugar Mountain Resort, says “It’s athletic, and it’s using the mountain when it’s summertime. It’s another athletic event but one that anyone can do, young or old.” The event features a mass start on the gravel/dirt road directly in front of the base lodge at 10 a.m. The route follows Easy Street, Gunther’s Way and Northridge slopes and will be marked on event day. Kim also notes that it’s “tough, but it’s fun. You feel really good when you get to the top.”

During the day, you can also enjoy food and entertainment. Sugar Mountain’s Food Service is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and the Rockabilly’s performs live from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be plenty to keep you entertained even if you’re just watching the climb and waiting!

Those not participating in the Summit Crawl but still wanting to enjoy the beautiful views that the mountain has to offer can purchase a general public Summit Express lift ride ticket. Tickets are $15 for a one-time ride, $30 for a junior (11 & under) all-day ticket and $40 for an adult (12 & older all-day ticket. Children 4 & under ride free with a paying adult. Additionally, families can enjoy the bike park while they’re at Sugar Mountain.

Competitors do not need to purchase a lift ticket as theirs are included in the entry fee. The competitor’s bib grants them a lift-ride back to the base of the mountain and is a one-way lift ticket.

An entry fee of $40 per adult and $30 per child includes a t-shirt and a one-way ticket back down on Summit Express. Be sure to register HERE asap to participate in the Summit Crawl. The first 140 entries will receive Merrell swag. You may register online, by fax, phone or snail mail until 4 p.m. on Friday, July 5 or in person until 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 6.

Packet pick-up will be at Sugar Mountain Resort Base Lodge on Friday, July 5 from noon to 6 p.m. or Saturday, July 6 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event has grown since its beginnings, with more categories being introduced this year. Kim says the event “came together to be something fun, interesting and challenging.” The event is just for fun, but you can be timed and prizes will be given out for 10 different categories. All who finish are eligible to win a 2019-20 Sugar Mountain Resort winter season pass. The 2018-19 season pass winner was Russ Williamson. Awards will begin at approximately 1 p.m. on the main deck.

Categories and prizes include:

top male (Merrell sneaker voucher)

top female (Merrell sneaker voucher)

top 5 male 70+ ($100 gift card Alpine Ski Center)

top 5 female 70+ ($100 gift card Ski Country Sports)

top 5 male 13-44 ($100 gift card Alpine Ski Center)

top 5 female 13-44 ($100 gift card Alpine Ski Center)

top 5 male 45-69 (Merrell sneaker voucher)

top 5 female 45-69 (Merrell sneaker voucher)

top 5 male 12 & under (2 Tweetsie day passes)

top 5 female 12 & under (2 tweetsie day passes)

Sugar Mountain welcomes pets to attend the event. However, they must be on a leash at all times and are not allowed to participate in the Summit Crawl or ride on the Summit Express lift. Pets are also not allowed on the property decks or in the buildings unless they are a service animal.

There is an abundance of parking available on Sugar Mountain Resort property for the event, and lodging is also available. For information about lodging, visit www.skisugar.com/lodging or www.seesugar.com/lodging.

Sugar Mountain’s Summit Crawl is sponsored by The Village of Sugar Mountain Tourism Development Authority, Lowes Foods, Merrell, Alpine Ski Center, Tweetsie Railroad and Ski Country Sports.

For more information about the Summit Crawl, call 828-898-4521 ext. 261 or visit [email protected]. You can also view the 2017 and 2018 Summit Crawl results on their website.

Mountain Bike Camp Also Happening in July

Sugar Mountain also has their Mountain Bike Camp coming up July 1-3 for ages 12-15.

This 3 day camp allows kids to come each day and bring their own mountain bike or rent one from Magic Cycles. It’s a new event where coaches will be teaching the kids about mountain biking and giving them instructions to improve their skills.

