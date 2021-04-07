W.A.M.Y. Community Action, Inc. Invites Everyone to Travel Around the World with New Fundraiser

Published Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 1:16 pm

By Harley Nefe

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many organizations to have to cancel their events due to safety regulations, and for nonprofit groups especially, these cancelled events included major fundraisers.

W.A.M.Y. Community Action, Inc. has had to postpone their largest annual fundraiser, Brunch and Bubbly, for the second year, which is starting to have a huge impact on funding.

Therefore, W.A.M.Y. personnel put their heads together and came up with a fanciful, fun way to raise money and gain more local support from the community.

Many people are tired of being stuck at home working remotely and are longing for things to be normal again — like going out and about, attending in-person events, seeing loved ones and traveling.

So, W.A.M.Y. developed a creative, non-event idea to do just that — to travel Around the World in One Day.

And the best part is passengers will not have to stress about packing and leaving their house. They can book their seat on their comfiest couch, recliner or rocker at home and see the world virtually.

W.A.M.Y. is inviting everyone to grab their passports and join in on the adventure with the whimsical fundraiser on April 20.

All those who wish to participate can purchase a boarding pass, and each ticket price (coach, business or first class) depends on the traveler’s preference or how much money they are willing to donate to the organization.

As a thank you for participating, passengers will receive follow-up complimentary souvenir pictures of their vacation that will include recognizable landscapes like the Eiffel Tower or the Statue of Liberty.

Tickets for the non-event can be purchased on the organization’s website (Around the World in One Day — W.A.M.Y Community Action) or by calling 828-264-2421. The boarding pass and donation can also be mailed to W.A.M.Y. or there is a QR code that can be scanned from the boarding pass to make donations online.

All proceeds from the ticket sales for the trip will be put to good use and go directly to helping low-income families and breaking the cycle of poverty in the community.

Watauga, Avery, Mitchell, Yancey Community Action, Inc. (W.A.M.Y.) is a 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to serving four counties in Western North Carolina and has been doing so since 1964.

“We serve Watauga, Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties, and we have different programs and services that vary by county based on what the needs in that county are,” said Ashley Cook, Development Director for W.A.M.Y.

Their mission is simple and longstanding: to partner with families and communities to provide the disadvantaged with the support and tools they need to become self-sufficient.

W.A.M.Y. currently provides programs and services in Watauga County such as:

Total Family Development – Helping individuals continue their education so that they can earn more money and support their families;

Housing and Energy Assistance – Home repairs and weatherization to make families’ homes warmer and safer

Senior Services – Santa for Seniors gift bags and Thanksgiving Meals to those that are shut in or in need of food for the holidays.

Youth Development – Summer enrichment camp for pre-K through 8th Grade.

Cook further said that W.A.M.Y. is currently raising money for the Youth Development program, which does summer enrichment camp for families.

“There are a lot of scholarship application requests because of COVID-19, and we would like to fill all of the requests,” Cook said.

For more information about W.A.M.Y. or to inquire about how to get involved, please contact Ashley Cook, Development Director for W.A.M.Y., via the website or by phone at (828) 264-2421.