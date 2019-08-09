Vintage Valle Music Bids Goodbye to Summer on August 18

Published Friday, August 9, 2019 at 11:34 am

The last days of summer are upon us. Come to Vintage Valle Music at Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church for our goodbye to summer, the last performances in our 8th summer of community music! Come join us in August, on the 3rd Sunday of each month, from 4 – 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Back for their 7th year, by popular demand, favorites Folk & Dagger join us for our final show of this summer, offering our community an opportunity to enjoy their hybrid fusion of folk and popular culture songs, hidden gems they’ve discovered, and beautiful, soulful originals penned by Doris Bazzini Crothers.

And, what says a summer afternoon more than The Moravian Brass Band who brings us a blend of familiar, traditional, and classical tunes reminiscent of days gone by? Directed by Michael Salley, this homage group will transport avid listeners to the sounds of Old Salem celebrations and processionals.

The busy afternoon and our summer music season close with The Threshold Singers, who graciously

share their joyful choral music with our community. Offering a nostalgic collection of old-time standards, patriotic favorites, and gospel classics, this all-volunteer, just-for-the-love-of-music singers will have the audiences singing along in the unique joy of music shared with your neighbor.

Come as you are, stay all afternoon or just sit a spell and enjoy the gift of music our neighbors bring to the “back porch” of Baird’s Creek. Music is an eclectic mix of bluegrass, folk, gospel, country, patriotic, pop, jazz, old-time and new, familiar and original – whatever our artists feel led to share. Come and join us. There’ll be no preaching, nor passing the hat, just good-time entertainment and neighborly visits. Entertainment is from 4 to 6 p.m. Held indoors, concerts are informal. Admission is FREE! Each month we feature a local need with suggestions of items to add to that month’s drive. In August we are collecting classroom supplies for our community schools. Suggested donations: paper towels

facial tissues

disinfectant wipes

hand sanitizer

adhesive bandages

zipper-lock bags

disposable cups, plates, and napkins Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church, located in Western Watauga County, is a small, rural congregation eager to get to know and to serve our neighbors. We don’t have a front porch to ask folks to “sit a spell” on a lazy summer Sunday afternoon. But, we do ask all to drop by and listen to some of your neighbors pick and sing, maybe spin a yarn or two. We’ll be indoors, so come on rain or shine. Dress is casual and you can drop in anytime. There’ll be no preaching, no admission charge, no dinner on the grounds; just neighborly music, smiles, and laughter. Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church is located at 2147 N.C. Hwy 194 S, Vilas NC 28692, just 2 miles north of The Original Mast General Store, in Valle Crucis. Check out Baird’s Creek Presbyterian Church at https://www.facebook.com/BairdsCreekPresbyterianChurch/ https://bairdscreekpres.org/

