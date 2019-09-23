Viking Classic Tournament of Bands to be held at Avery High in Newland on Saturday, September 28

Published Monday, September 23, 2019 at 9:46 am

By Tim Gardner

The 13th Annual “Viking Classic Tournament of Bands” will be held Saturday, September 28th, in MacDonald Stadium at Avery County High School. It is located at 401 High School Road in Newland.

This marching band tournament features those from high schools in Avery High’s in-state region. At press time, bands participating in the event include: Fred T. Foard Newton), Asheville, Lake Norman (Mooresville), Ashe County (West Jefferson), Watauga (Boone), Surry Central (Dobson), West Wilkes (Millers Creek) and Freedom (Morganton). The host Avery High School Band will also perform its show after the other bands have competed.

The tournament contest starts at 3:00 pm. Admission is $7.00 and all are welcome to attend. If you love marching band and the enjoyable music they produce, you will thoroughly like this tournament.

For further details, call Avery County High School at (828) 733-0151.

