Victory Baptist Church Plans Mountain-Top Community Tent Revival in Avery County, August 23-27; Everyone Encouraged to Attend

Mount Victory will be the site of a mountain-top tent revival, August 23-27, hosted by Victory Baptist Church in the Pineola/Newland area of Avery County.

By Sherrie Norris

Victory Baptist Church in Newland is counting down the days to what many believe will be a life-changing event for the people in and around Avery County. Momentum is building for a Community Tent Revival as the church, its members and other churches in the area and beyond are encouraging the region, as a whole, to attend.

The tent revival, reminiscent of days gone by in many mountain communities, is scheduled for Monday – Friday, August 23-27. Services begin at 7:00 p.m. each night with Evangelist Heath Williams delivering the message. Special music will be provided by well-known local gospel groups in the region, such as the Edwards Family from Spruce Pine, Daughters of Calvary from Mt. Airy, Cody and Abby Roberts from Kingsport, Tenn., Cogan and Macalah East and others, as well as familiar songs sung nightly by the congregation.

Friday night is designated as youth night, with a special invitation to pastors, youth directors and parents, to bring youngsters to this special service. Pizza will be served afterwards.

Also on Friday, the host church will be dedicating to the Lord its recently-obtained location, now known as Mount Victory, at 507 Mill Timber Creek Rd, Newland, in the Pineola area, where the revival is being held.

“Only God knows what next week will be like, but if the interest of people I have spoken with is any indication, then it will be beyond amazing,” said church pastor, Ethan Greene.

It is the hope and prayer of Greene and the church that many lives will be impacted for Christ during the revival. “Churches from all around the area have expressed interest in the meeting, and many have made definite plans to attend,” he said. “This is a free event and open to everyone.”

“With it being a tent, there will be plenty of fresh air and lots of room inside and out for people to attend and be completely safe while doing so,” Greene added. “Parking isn’t an issue either —we have more than 20 acres available for parking. We would love to see the tent on the mountain filled with people who still believe that God is our only hope — and that revival is still available! Come and bring your friends and family with you and let’s expect great things from God!”

Mount Victory and the tent revival is easily accessible, Greene said, located at 507 Mill Timber Creek Road, Newland.

More About Mount Victory

While many churches have seen attendance and membership drop by the wayside in the light of the recent and ongoing pandemic, Victory Baptist Church is growing in more ways than one.

Having, in the last year or so, not only remodeled its sanctuary, but also purchased land several miles away to expand its ministry and accommodate its growing congregation, Victory Baptist Church is on the move to greater heights, literally.

“The Lord led Victory Baptist Church to purchase 81 acres of land last December,” said Pastor Greene. “Since then, we have been busy at work preparing for events such as the community tent revival next week. In the spring of this year, the membership of Victory voted to name the new property Mount Victory. It is our prayer that thousands of people will come to this mountain and find victory through Jesus Christ.”

Greene went on to say, “There are so many people in our world who are discouraged and defeated, and sadly, many of them have accepted this as a way of life. But, that doesn’t have to be the case. Jesus said that He came to give us life and to give it more abundantly — and the apostle Peter wrote that, as believers in Christ, we can rejoice with joy unspeakable and full of glory. I firmly believe that we can enjoy a relationship with God that comes by trusting His Son Jesus for salvation for our sins. After salvation, we can find out what God’s purpose for our life is and then do it. Living for Jesus is a dream come true!”

Future plans for Mount Victory are many, added Greene, including that of a Christian youth camp in the summer, Christian retreats all throughout the year, and community events like an annual “Celebrate America Day” the first of which was held on July 3, and community revivals such as the one coming up.

“I want people to know that this mountain is a place where we can gather together, meet with the Lord and have a great time,” Greene emphasized. “The plans that God has for us and this mountain may be unusual, but we are in no way uncertain. We are convinced that we are doing what God has called us to do by purchasing this land and using it as a means it to spread the gospel of Christ to people far and near. We also believe that this mountain will be a great resource for other churches in the days, months and years ahead.”

In less than a year of having this land, Greene added, the church has witnessed several lives changed “for the glory of God,” and refers to it all as “a real investment in Christ’s Kingdom — and one that is already paying spiritual dividends!”

For more information, call or text 828-964-5763, visit the church website at www.victorybaptistnewland.com, find it on Facebook or on Instagram at “victorybaptistnewland.

