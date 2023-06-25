Veronica Vale and Theresa Gloster Share Edgewood Cottage as Artists in Residence This Week Through July 2

Coming to Blowing Rock this week? Stop by Edgewood Cottage and visit artists Veronica Vale and Theresa Gloster at Edgewood Cottage from June 26 through July 2.

As an outdoor enthusiast, Veronica has been privileged to follow adventure to many breathtaking scenes of inspiration. She’s found joy in documenting wild scenes along the way, from her former home in the mountains of Utah to her travels throughout the western United States to her current home in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. Using photos and memories, she translates the powerful beauty and gentle tranquility of nature into modern, stylized paintings. Come meet and enjoy Veronica’s beautifully created work this week at Edgewood Cottage.

Edgewood Cottage is also excited to have Theresa Gloster returning to the Cottage this summer. Theresa is a folk artist and a memory keeper telling her stories and expressing her memories through paint and other media … stories about childhood and memories sparked by things that happen in the world today. She uses paint, needles, brushes, thread, whatever she can find to create art, and to tell the stories that need to be told. Gloster is as much a chronicler as she is a painter. Come share your stories and enjoy Theresa’s distinctively enjoyable art from June 26 through July 2 at Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock.

For a full summer schedule of artists at Edgewood Cottage, please visit www.artistsatedgewood.com.

Courtesy of Edgewood Cottage.

