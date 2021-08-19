Valle Crucis Park to Hold 37th Annual Park Auction Beginning September 4th

The Valle Crucis Community Park will hold its 37th annual Park auction beginning on Saturday, September 4. This much-anticipated event will be held in an online format, giving Park supporters the chance to view and bid on items for a full week, from 9:00 am on September 4 through noon (12:00 EDT) on Sunday, September 12. Watch the Park’s Facebook and Instagram pages for previews of auction items. Supporters can access the auction site and bidding platform via the Park website: vallecrucispark.org.

This year’s auction will feature a little something for everyone. Items include framed paintings; handcrafted items such as pottery, cutting boards, and decorative items; antiques; gift certificates for local establishments; outdoor gear such as hand-crafted fly rods; curated gift baskets; certificates for experience-oriented items like local skiing and golfing; and much more.

Valle Crucis Community Park was established in 1983 as a land trust to maintain a community recreational park in an area not served by any tax-supported parks. It operates as a non-profit entity with the mission of providing a safe and peaceful recreation resource for the community, preserving open space and educating visitors about local natural resources and their preservation. The Park relies almost exclusively on donations from users and other private donors, and on annual fundraising events such as the Park auction.

According to Acting Executive Director of the Park, Michelle Dineen, “The annual Park auction is one of the best ways that users and friends can show their support for Valle Crucis Community Park. Park Board members work hard to gather a wide array of unique and special items for sale in the auction, so every auction participant should find something wonderful to bid on. We’re so appreciative of the many members of the local community who donate items and gift certificates.”

Valle Crucis Community Park is located at 2892 Broadstone Road. For more information about the annual Park Auction or to learn how to become a Friend of the Park, visit the Park website at vallecrucispark.org, or call 828-963-9239.

