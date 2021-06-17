Vaccine Clinic Pop-Up at the King Street Market Coming Tuesday June 22; Walk-Ins Welcomed

The King Street Farmers’ Market is excited to announce that this coming Tuesday, June 22nd, will be hosting a COVID-19 pop-up Vaccine Clinic! Get Vaccinated!

The King Street Market has partnered with AppHealth Care to organize a pop-up vaccine clinic in the parking lot next to the farmers’ market. Use this convenient opportunity to shop for local goodies at the King Street Market and get your COVID-19 vaccine at the same time! No appointment necessary, and all walk-ins are welcomed.

Also Fairy Day at the market on June 22

Come to the King Street Market and dress up as a fairy if you wish! The fun day at the market includes live music, a fairy photo booth (with props), fairy hair, and kids crafts such as making your own crown and fairy wands. Also, on this day, the King Street Market will be hosting a pop-up COVID 19 vaccine clinic at the parking lot organized by AppHealth Care.

About the King Street Market

Operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, the King Street Market is a spacious, outdoor market that operates every Tuesday from 4-7 pm May through October. The King Street Market is designed with working families in mind to give them the perfect opportunity to shop local during the week!

For more information about featured vendors and special events, customers are encouraged to follow us on Facebook @KingStreetMkt and on Instagram @kingstreetmarket. For general inquiries or to be added to our weekly newsletter, please email [email protected]

About Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture

Formed in 2003, Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture (BRWIA) is a women-led organization that builds an equitable, sustainable High Country local food system by supporting producers and cultivating community connections that educate, inspire, and increase the demand for local food. To learn more about BRIWA, please visit www.brwia.org.













