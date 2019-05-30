Vacation Bible Schools in the High Country

Published Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 12:40 pm

By Hailey Blevins

With June on its way, churches are readying themselves for this summer’s Vacation Bible Schools. These “schools” focus on making religion easy to understand and fun for kids, often introducing them to God for the first time. VBS is an easy way to get kids involved in church while giving you the opportunity to meet them people within the church too.

Children learn stories from the Bible that go along with the theme of the VBS. Churches usually hold week-long events with classes, crafts, games and snacks for kids of various ages.

Check out these VBSs in the High Country for your kids this summer:

Pine Swamp Baptist Church, West Jefferson

The theme for Pine Swamp Baptist Church’s 2019 VBS is “Fixer Upper.” VBS is from June 2-5 and begins with a meal on Sunday at 5 p.m. Classes are nightly from 6-8 p.m.

Healing Springs Baptist Church, Crumpler

Kickoff for “In the Wild” will be held June 2 after Worship Service and Sunday Evening VBS will begin at 6 p.m. at the Picnic Shelter on Hidden Mountain Lane. VBS is from June 2-6 at 7 p.m. with a meal at 6 p.m. each night. Family Night is June 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Bristol Baptist Church, Jefferson

Kickoff for “Farm Fresh Faith” is on June 2 at 5:30 p.m. with supper, games and animals. VBS begins June 6-7 with supper at 5:30 p.m. and classes from 6:30-9 p.m. and continues onJune 8 at 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. with lunch served. Commencement will be on June 9 at 6 p.m. with a cookout following.

Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, Banner Elk

This summer, kids will focus in on some amazing, real-life encounters with Jesus and discover the most amazing truth of all—Jesus Christ is the Messiah, the Son of God, and by believing we can have life in his name. VBS is June 9-13, and dinner will be provided each night for kids and volunteers from 5-5:30 p.m. VBS will be for 3 year olds through current 5th graders nightly from 5:30-8 p.m. (SUNDAY MAY START EARLIER). Grab your camera—wild encounters are coming! Throw on your camera strap and buckle your seatbelt. VBS 2019 takes you on a wild adventure, with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals, you’ll also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in Scripture. Kids go from bewildered to believing as they get “In the Wild” at this summer’s Vacation Bible School. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church is located at Hwy 194 (past Dollar General). Register for VBS HERE. Call 828-898-4735 for more information.

Orion Baptist Church, Jefferson

The VBS theme at Orion Baptist Church this year is “In the Wild.” June 16-19 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Registration and Fellowship are at 4 p.m. on June 16, followed by a cookout meal at 5:00. Monday-Wednesday, a meal will be provided from 5:30-6:30 with classes following from 6:30-8:30. All ages through adults are welcome!

Blowing Rock First Baptist Church

Join us for an awesome week of food, fun, crafts and Bible Study. This year our children are going to be “taking a step on the wild side” with “In the Wild” and it promises to be an entertaining and fun time. Our children’s vacation bible school is open to any child from pre-k to completed 5th grade. We will kick everything off on Monday night, June 17th with a meal at 5:30, airwalk games and registration followed by a full session from 6:00-8:00 p.m. The rest of the week, June 18-20, we will meet in the evenings from 6:00-8:00 p.m. with the students being split up into graded groups for crafts, recreation, Bible study, electives, snacks and our large group celebration worship time. We will offer a light free meal each night at 5:30. We are hoping for our largest group yet, so make sure to register and then invite all of your friends and neighbors.

We are limited in space for our preschool classes so we are only taking pre k children until the spots are full. To ensure their is a spot for your preschooler, please register in advance by filling in the form online.

Laurel Springs Baptist Church, Deep Gap

Make your VBS the mane event! June 17-21, this epic African adventure engages the whole herd from 6-8:30 p.m. At Roar, kids explore God’s goodness and celebrate a ferocious faith that powers them through this wild life. 3 year olds through rising 12th graders can participate in high energy games, experience wild Bible adventures, and meet other amazing kids as they have stampedes of fun! Register for VBS HERE.

Perkinsville Baptist Church, Boone

Camp WilaWit isn’t a VBS, but it is a fun event for kids to learn about walking in God’s love and walking in God’s truth. Don’t miss our new tracks this year: cheerleading, whiffle ball, drumming, games, crafts, construction, sewing, and painting. Ages 3 through 8th grade are welcome to attend. Camp WilaWit is June 17-21 from 5:30-8:15 p.m. Register HERE.

Boone United Methodist Church

This summer, Boone UMC offers your child an opportunity to take a safari deep into the African continent! Roar VBS will be hosted this summer from June 17 until June 21. At Roar, kids will discover that God is good even when life gets wild! Kids will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games and make and devour yummy treats.

Then they will get to experience one-of-a-kind Wild Bible Adventures, collect Bible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love, and tes out Sciency-Fun Gizmos that they’ll take home and play with all summer long. Plus, kids will learn to look for evidence of God all around them through something called God Sightings. Each day concludes with the Safari Celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at this year’s VBS. Register for 2019 VBS at Boone UMC HERE.

Rutherwood Baptist Church, Boone

Calling all Adventurers! Join us at Rutherwood Baptist Church on June 23-27, 2019 from 5:30 – 8:15 p.m., as we head In The Wild, and have amazing encounters with Jesus! Join us for this week of Food, Music, Games, and Bible Study. Classes available for PreK – 6th Grade! Family Celebration Night June 28th from 6-8 p.m.

Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, Boone

Have you HERD? ROAR VBS is coming to Mt. Vernon Church June 24-27! We invite children who turn 4 by August 31, 2019 thru rising 6th graders to join us as together we trek across Africa discovering that Life is Wild but God is Good! It will be an adventure full of stories, music, games and friends. Be sure to mark your calendar for June 24-27 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. You can register online at www.mvbcb.org or stop by our office.

Bald Mountain Baptist Church, West Jefferson

Throw on your camera strap and buckle your seatbelt. “In the Wild” VBS 2019 takes you on a wild adventure—with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles. As you seek out exotic animals, you’ll also find snapshots of real-life encounters with Jesus in Scripture. Kids go from bewildered to believing as they get “In the Wild” at this summer’s VBS June 24-28 from 6-8:30 p.m. Register for VBS HERE.

First Presbyterian Church, Boone

Join us for a One+ Day VBS and discover your strength in God! Register now for the exciting One+ Day First Presbyterian Church of Boone VBS! You are probably thinking, “What in the world is a One+ Day VBS?!?!” Join us on Saturday, July 15th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for a morning full of music, crafts, games, and story time all while discovering your strength in God. Lunch will be provided.

Then we invite VBS attendees AND their families to join us on Sunday morning, July 16th, for part 2 of this exciting VBS. Come at 10 a.m. for our Sunday School hour to continue the VBS fun, stay for our 11 a.m. service (or come early for our 8:45 a.m. service) and then join us for a potluck, picnic lunch after the 11 a.m. service. FPC One+ VBS is open to members of the community and FPC members, and we invite children from 4 years old to rising 5th graders to join us! CLICK HERE for more information and to register your child! Registration ends July 5th. Call Rebecca at 828-264-3906 for more information.

Know about another VBS this summer? Email us at [email protected] with the information or a link!

Comments

comments