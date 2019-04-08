Upcoming Fair To Celebrate Latin Culture: “Forteleciendo Nuestra Comunidad” (Strengthening Our Community)

Published Monday, April 8, 2019 at 4:39 pm

By Sherrie Norris

In an effort to strengthen community ties and celebrate the ever-growing Latino community in and around the High Country, Watauga High School will host a Latino Fair on Friday, April 19, from 5:30-8 p.m.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature resource booths from 20 local agencies, as well as presentations on four important topics to local families and community members. Those topics and their presenters will include the following:

* Thomas Boyd, Western Youth Network: The dangers of JUULs (electronic cigarette devices) among our youth.

* Boone Fire Department: Fire Safety

* Hispanic Student Association from Appalachian State University: Healthy relationships among youth

* Daniel P. Knutson, Community Relations Officer, District 8 – Department of Homeland Security/US Citizenship and Immigration Services: Who can and how to apply for various visas, with a focus on human trafficking victims as well as those of domestic and sexual violence.

“Between speakers, we will have beautiful presentations of folk dances form children in our community, a children’s choir from Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, and much more,” said event coordinator, Yolanda Adams, Watauga County Schools Family Resource Coordinator, who is also a well-known translator.

“This (inaugural) event will be to celebrate our Latin culture at the same time that we provide the Latino Community multiple resources from different agencies in our county,” Adams said.

Among those local organizations scheduled to participate in the fair, Adams said, include: Watauga Children’s Council, High Country Community Health, Western Youth Network, Papeleo, Watauga Compassionate Community Initiative, OASIS, Legal Aid of North Carolina, or Wellness Center (Fit Academy), Del La Cruz Farm, Watauga Public Library and more.

There will also be a kids corner available, sponsored by Lucy Brock Child Development, with games and activities for the kids, and a special visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

“Amazing food,” donated by members of the community, including the Hispanic Ministry at Mt. Vernon, Dos Amigos, and others, will also be available.

Opportunities to win door prizes will also be available to attendees who visit the information booths.

Watauga High School is located at 300 Go Pioneers Dr. in Boone.

For more information, contact Adams at (828) 773-0207, or Isauro Estrada (828) 783-1140, or find on FB: Nuestra Esquina Latina WCS.

