Twelve bands join lineup for FloydFest 24 – Horizon (July 24-28, 2024), with much more to come

FLOYD, VA — At the tail-end of a year where FloydFest won six high-profile awards, Blue Cow Arts Foundation, Inc. and Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. followup their Nov. 1 initial artist announcement with a strong second grouping of artists that will perform at FloydFest 24~Horizon, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 24 to 28, 2024, at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va.

With much more to come, FloydFest 24~Horizon’s lineup now includes a long-awaited, patron-requested addition, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, as headliner for Thursday night. “JRAD” is in good company in today’s announcement, which also includes Victor Wooten & The Wooten Brothers, Jupiter & Okwess, The Nude Party, Eggy, Neighbor, Hogslop String Band, The Commonheart, Sam Burchfield & The Scoundrels, Colby T. Helms & The Virginia Creepers, Empire Strikes Brass and The Tree of Forgiveness Band – A John Prine Tribute.

These new acts join the bands featured in Nov. 1’s initial artist announcement for FloydFest 24~Horizon, which included one of four headliners, West Virginia’s spellbinding, meteoric-talent Sierra Ferrell, who will play pinnacle to a main-stage female-focused Friday during the 2024 festival. The initial artist announcement also introduced Sierra Hull, Circles Around the Sun, The Heavy Heavy, Maggie Rose, Orgõne, Sons of the East, The Hip Abduction, Town Mountain, Cat Clyde, The Vegabonds, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, Sexbruise?, The Wilson Springs Hotel, plus FloydFest 22~Heartbeat On-the-Rise winner, Palmyra, and runner-up, The Jared Stout Band.

The THIRD round of lineup additions for FloydFest 24~Horizon is set for December, with more to follow over the next few months. All artists on the first two announcements can be discovered, explored and devoured via extensive bios, links and playlists by visiting https://floydfest.com/lineup/.

FloydFest’s myriad awards from the past year-plus are also highlighted in today’s announcement:

• “Best Music Festival” — Blue Ridge Outdoors’ 2023 ‘Best of the Blue Ridge’

• No. 2 “Best Music Festival in the USA” — USA Today’s ‘10Best’

• “Best Music Festival 2023” — Virginia Living’s ‘Best of Virginia’

• “Best Music Festival – GOLD” — Blue Ridge Country’s ‘Best of the Mountains’ Reader Poll

• “Outstanding Festival of the Year” — Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards

• “Best Outdoor Event – GOLD” — The Roanoker’s ‘Best of Outdoors’ Reader Poll

Blue Cow Arts & Across-the-Way Productions released tickets for FloydFest 24~Horizon last week, via the brand-new www.floydfest.com, in tandem with an initial sampling of the artist lineup that will descend on Floyd County, Va., July 24 to 28, 2024. Many ticket types are now sold out, but tickets do remain and can be purchased by clicking to https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon. Ticket prices will stay the same through Dec. 31, 2023, and, if any remain, the first price increase will take place on Jan. 1, 2024.

FloydFest.com is fully updated for FloydFest 24~Horizon — visit the site to find:

• Brand-new and expanded FAQs, including info by ticket type and pricing tiers: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/

• A brand-new Site Map, which will be regularly updated throughout the season: https://floydfest.com/site-map/

• Today’s official e-blast newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/floydfest/12-bands-added-to-lineup-for-floydfest-24horizon-july-24-28-2024-more

• The valued Partners of FloydFest 24~Horizon: https://floydfest.com/partners/

• The evolving lineup, artist information, playlists and links: https://floydfest.com/lineup/

• Rules, a packing list and directions: https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/

• Glamping info: https://floydfest.com/glamping/

• Area lodging info: https://floydfest.com/floydfest-lodging/

• A Spotify playlist featuring artists from FloydFest 24~Horizon: https://tinyurl.com/FloydFest24Horizon

• Spotify playlists spotlighting past FloydFest lineups: https://tinyurl.com/PastFloydFests

• Brand-new merch for FloydFest 24~Horizon (and prior): https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/

• A listing of past lineups: https://floydfest.com/past-lineups/

• Information on Festival Experiences (such as Outdoor Adventure and the Children’s Universe), plus access to customer service, booking contacts, vendor info, volunteer info … and more!

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), and then flourishing during FloydFest 21~Odyssey (2021) and FloydFest 22~Heartbeat (2022), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — is set to return for FloydFest 24~Horizon, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation. Click to https://floydfestbusstop.com/ to immerse yourself in FloydFest Bus Stop performances from 2019, 2021 and 2022, as well as to discover how to keep the bus rolling by purchasing handmade vinyl records via a unique fundraiser: https://floydfestbusstop.com/vinyl/.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring almost 100 artists performing on seven+ stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at its new home, FestivalPark, located at 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules-directions/.Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/floydfest-faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/FloydFest24Horizon for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 540-215-2002 on their mobile device.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket

