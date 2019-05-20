12th Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony June 7 at Wilkes Heritage Museum

Published Monday, May 20, 2019 at 3:34 pm

The Wilkes Heritage Museum is pleased to host the Twelfth Annual Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Friday, June 7th. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame exists to showcase and preserve the rich musical heritage of the greater Blue Ridge Mountains area from northern Georgia to northern Virginia. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame educates, defines and interprets the history of music in the region with exhibits, an annual celebration of inductees, recordings of performances, and an interactive database.

The 2019 inductees include:

Patsy Cline, Nationally Known Artist

Fiddlin John Carson, Pioneer Artist

Kenny Baker, Sideman and Regional Musician

Bluegrass Unlimited, Media and Scholar

Bill Clifton, Songwriter

Union Grove Old Time Fiddlers’ Convention, Special Contributor, Promoter and Organizer.

The 2019 Dr. T. R. Bryan Wilkes County Heritage Music Award recipient is Mike Palmer. The Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Wilkes Heritage Museum on Friday, June 7, 2019.

The talented Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame house band, Virginialina, made up of David Johnson, Eric Ellis, Scott Gentry, and Scott Freeman, is scheduled to perform throughout the evening along with Mike Palmer, Bluegrass Mamas and more.

Tickets for the ceremony are on sale at the Wilkes Heritage Museum gift shop or website. Tickets are $15 per person for the ceremony. The doors open at 6:45 pm and the ceremony begins at 7:30 pm. Seating is limited so purchase your tickets early!

Sponsors for this event include the Town of Wilkesboro, Marilyn Payne, Clyde and Geri Cook, Arnold and Rebecca Lakey, Brame Huie Pharmacy, A-1 Self Storage, Carolina in the Fall/Blue Ridge Artisan Center, Payne Power Equipment, Law Offices of Timothy D. Welborn, Nancy Watson, Jim and Rose Andrews, Kirk Gunton, Tom and Ann Graves, Molly Russell, and Cook’s.

The Wilkes Heritage Museum collects and preserves historic structures, artifacts, and documents of Wilkes County and serves as a resource center for every Wilkes County citizen and visitor. Through exhibits, educational programs, performances, and research, the Wilkes Heritage Museum interprets the history of Wilkes County and western North Carolina.

For more information about The Wilkes Heritage Museum and the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame, please call 336-667-3171 or go to www.wilkesheritagemuseum.com.

