Tweetsie Railroad Will Open with Limited Weekend Operations Beginning this Friday, July 17

Published Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:19 am

Tweetsie Railroad – one of North Carolina’s oldest and beloved family traditions – will soon welcome guests to the Wild West Train Ride, Main Street and Junction Stores on a limited, weekend-only schedule. The park is scheduled to open Friday, July 17 at 10 a.m. with a Golden Rail Season Pass Holders Priority Weekend. Season Pass Holders have the first chance to reserve a train ride then any remaining tickets will be available for purchase by the general public beginning Thursday, July 16.

“We are opening with train ride only, just as we did in July 1957,” said Cathy Robbins, director of marketing for Tweetsie Railroad. “The park will look a little different this year, but that is to keep both our patrons and our staff safe and healthy. We hope our family-friendly tradition in the mountains will bring families some much needed joy in a safe and clean environment.”

Tweetsie Railroad is following North Carolina state and federal CDC regulations. All guests, who are 11-years-old and up, are required by state law to wear face coverings and will be asked to keep six feet apart from other guests. The park has instituted additional cleaning and sanitizing procedures throughout the facilities.

With safety as the top priority, Tweetsie Railroad has made many changes to the park, including:

Limited hours of operation Friday – Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Guests will have access to Main Street stores and The Wild West Train Ride on one of the park’s historic steam engines.

The capacity of the open-air train cars will be limited to 50% of normal capacity, and groups will leave a seat between to ensure social distancing.

With reduced capacity, Guests will reserve train ride tickets for specific times, and Golden Rail Season Pass Holders will have priority in reserving daily admission and train ride tickets for the first weekend (July 17-19). Reservations can be made by calling the Ticket Office 877-893-3874.

Any remaining tickets will be made available for purchase by phone or at the Ticket Office for non-season pass holders beginning Thursday, July 16.

Daily ticket prices will be reduced to $10 per adult and $7 per child (age 3-12). Children 2 and under will continue to be admitted free. No discounts will be offered with this reduced admission.

Tickets will be available Monday, July 20 for the following weekend. For future weekends tickets will be sold a maximum of seven days in advance to be able to adapt to changing conditions.

More information about opening details and all updates can be found at www.tweetsie.com

