Tweetsie Railroad Opens Friday April 5 for 2019 Season with a Full Calendar for This Summer

Published Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:49 am

April 5, 2019, the Blue Ridge Mountains will hear the familiar “tweet, tweet!” of Tweetsie Railroad’s historic steam engines when the theme park opens. Guests will experience a Wild West adventure complete with family-friendly entertainment, rides and special events all season long.

The 2019 season at North Carolina’s first theme park will include annual events such as the July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza, Day Out With Thomas™, the award-winning Ghost Train®, Tweetsie Christmas ® and Railroad Heritage Weekend. Daytime operations for Tweetsie Railroad will continue through Sunday, October 27. For the third year, the theme park will be open every Friday and Saturday night, November 22 through December 28 for the spectacular Tweetsie Christmas holiday event.

Tweetsie Railroad offers plenty of fun for the entire family. Whether it’s hopping aboard a train pulled by a historic steam locomotive for an exciting three-mile Wild West adventure, panning for gold, meeting cowboys and Can-Can girls, or strolling through an authentic Western town, the theme park has something for everyone. Families can explore amusement rides, gem mining and the Deer Park Zoo. Tweetsie Railroad also offers plenty of live entertainment including the Country Clogging Jamboree, Diamond Lil’s Can-Can Review, and Tweetsie Railroad’s own Hopper and Porter children’s show.

The 2019 season will feature a variety of events that will provide many opportunities for exciting and memorable trips to Tweetsie Railroad:

Meet the Easter Bunny – Friday through Sunday, April 19-21

Join in and hop along with the Easter Bunny as he appears in Diamond Lil’s Can-can Revue.

Day Out With Thomas™: The Steam Team Tour 2019 — Friday to Sunday, June 7-16

Thomas the Tank Engine™ has come all the way from the Island of Sodor to Tweetsie Railroad. To make sure Thomas is right on time and available to take photos with guests, Sir Topham Hatt will be managing the station during the event. A limited number of tickets are available; buying tickets for this event in advance is required in order to ensure a train ride.

July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza — Thursday, July 4

It’s no secret that Tweetsie Railroad presents the biggest July 4th fireworks display in Western North Carolina, and this year’s extravaganza will be a show stopper yet again! Join Tweetsie Railroad in celebrating America’s birthday with an evening of park rides and entertainment. The park is open until 9:00 p.m., and the fireworks show starts at 9:30 p.m. Guests can make the night even more special by purchasing an optional buffet dinner served in a V.I.P. fireworks viewing area.

Cool Summer Nights — Saturdays, July 6, 13, 20, 27

Cool off in the mountains this summer during Tweetsie Railroad’s Cool Summer Nights, when temperatures can be substantially cooler than the surrounding areas. Wild West entertainment and park rides will be open until 9:00 p.m.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles™ — Friday through Sunday, July 12-14

Heroes in a half shell… turtle power! Join the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a meet and greet that is above the rest! Appearances daily at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., plus a special appearance at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

K-9s In Flight Frisbee® Dogs — Saturday to Sunday, July 20-28

These aren’t your average canines! You’ll be blown away by incredible performances by this team of talented dogs performing acrobatic routines. There will be three shows daily at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., plus a special evening show at 7:00 p.m. Saturdays.

Riders In The Sky — Saturday and Sunday, August 17 and 18

Riders In The Sky, America’s Favorite Cowboys, will perform their famous Western music and comedy blend at noon and 3:00 p.m. each day. The quartet has been together for more than 30 years and has received Grammy Awards for “Best Musical Album for Children” including the song “Woody’s Round Up” from the hit movie “Toy Story 2” and the companion album for “Monsters, Inc.”

Railroad Heritage Weekend — Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25

Steam locomotives in the Blue Ridge Mountains have a history that goes back to the 1800s! Come celebrate Railroad Heritage Weekend at Tweetsie Railroad with special train rides, performances by the Cherokee dancers, crafts from the Tsa-La-Gi Touring Program and tours of the Steam Locomotive Repair Shop.

Ghost Train® — Friday and Saturday nights, September 20-October 26

Tweetsie Railroad will host a Halloween celebration the whole family can enjoy! Ghost Train includes a nighttime train ride, trick-or-treating, the Freaky Forest, Haunted House, amusement rides, and other themed activities. Ghost Train has been named one of the “Top 20 Events in the Southeast” by the Southeast Tourism Society. A limited number of tickets are available; buying tickets in advance is required in order to ensure admission.

Tweetsie Christmas® — Friday and Saturday evenings, November 22-December 28

Celebrate all the joys of the holiday season when the park transforms into a winter wonderland for Tweetsie Christmas. Enjoy a train ride through an enchanted land of twinkling lights, visit with Santa, watch the live Christmas show and more. A limited number of tickets are available; buying tickets for this event in advance is required in order to ensure admission.

About Tweetsie Railroad

Tweetsie Railroad opens for the 2019 season Friday, April 5. Hours and dates vary; check Tweetsie.com before planning your visit.

Daytime admission is $50 for adults, $32 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Admission prices for Ghost Train and Tweetsie Christmas are $44 for adults, $38 for children (ages 3 to 12) and free for children 2 and under. Guests can save up to $15.00 when they purchase a 2019 Golden Rail Season Pass on or before April 14, 2019.

Tweetsie Railroad is located on U.S. Highway 321 between Boone and Blowing Rock, North Carolina. For more information about Tweetsie Railroad, visit Tweetsie.com or call 877.TWEETSIE (877.898.3874).

