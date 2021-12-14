Trampled by Turtles, Kitchen Dwellers, Dogs In A Pile, LITZ, Isaac Hadden Added to Lineup for FloydFest 22

On the heels of three rounds of artist announcements since launching FloydFest 22~Heartbeat on Nov. 1, Across-the-Way Productions releases its fourth round of artist additions today for the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s award-winning, premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 27 to 31, 2022, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. In addition, organizers remind patrons that ticket prices for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat increase in 18 days, on Jan. 1, 2022, and many ticket types are approaching sellout.

Topping today’s release are unconventional bluegrass, chart-topping all-stars Trampled by Turtles, as well as the virtuosic, high-energy bluegrass wizards, Kitchen Dwellers, who are making their first trip to the mountain for ‘Heartbeat.’ Also anticipating their debuts for FloydFest patrons, the psychedelia, jazz, fusion, funk and rock & roll of Dogs In A Pile, and the funk, jam, go-go, soul and electronica of LITZ are now added to the bill. The young, genre-smashing guitarist and vocalist Isaac Hadden, who grew up among the FloydFest family, and who will perform in three manifestations of his talent — solo, and with his Isaac Hadden Project and Isaac Hadden Organ Trio — rounds out today’s announcement.

Today’s artist announcements follow Across-the-Way Productions’ first three artist announcements, which included the long-awaited return of the pop, rock, R&B and jazz quintet Lake Street Dive; one of rock music’s greatest female icons and multiple-GRAMMY winner Melissa Etheridge; world-class guitar phenom and soul singer-songwriter Marcus King; Floyd, Virginia-raised singer-songwriter and now national touring artist Morgan Wade; synthy-modern-soul suppliers Durand Jones & The Indications; GRAMMY-nominated, rising roots-music star Amythyst Kiah; Colorado’s newgrass legends Leftover Salmon; and GRAMMY Award-winning bluegrass rockers The Infamous Stringdusters. Also on tap for ‘Heartbeat’ are The California Honeydrops, who draw on diverse musical influences from Bay Area R&B, funk and Southern soul, to Delta blues and New Orleans second-line; FloydFest pillar Keller Williams, who will not only be performing solo, but also alongside his daughter Ella Williams and with his Grateful Gospel project; the R&B, blues, gospel and good old-fashioned funk of Neal Francis; the spellbinding voice and time-bending sensibilities of Sierra Ferrell; the fearless falsetto and mid-60’s soul of Aaron Frazer; the jump blues, rock, swing and soul of The Judy Chops; and 2021 FloydFest On-the-Rise Competition winner, 49 Winchester, and runner-up, Sexbruise?. The next artist reveal is slated for Dec. 28, 2021, with more to follow over the next five-plus months.

Tickets for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat are on sale now via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices will stay the same through Dec. 31, 2021, with the first price increase — in tandem with the release of single-day GA tickets — scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022. Subsequently, ticket prices increase again on April 1, 2022, again on July 1, 2022, and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 27, 2022.

Trampled by Turtles

Hailing from Minnesota, Trampled by Turtles began as a side project of frontman Dave Simonett in 2003, after most of his music gear was stolen by a group of enterprising car thieves. Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, he began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk and other genres that didn’t rely on amplification. Simonett hadn’t played any bluegrass music before, and he filled his lineup with other newcomers to the genre, including fiddler Ryan Young (previously in a speed metal act) and bassist Tim Saxhaug. Along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll, the group began carving out a fast, frenetic sound that owed as much to rock & roll as bluegrass. As a band, they are almost as old as FloydFest, and we have had the pleasure of hosting these chart-topping artists more than once. Welcome back, Trampled by Turtles!

To read more about and listen to Trampled by Turtles, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/trampled-by-turtles/.

Kitchen Dwellers

When you’re a band born in the kitchen, flavor is everything. In the near decade they’ve been together, the Montana-based four-piece has performed for thousands at Red Rocks, shared bills with the likes of Railroad Earth, The Infamous Stringdusters and Twiddle, graced festival stages from Northwest String Summit to WinterWonderGrass, and transcended traditional genre boundaries, blending virtuosic bluegrass wizardry with ecstatic rock-and-roll energy and adventurous psychedelia. With their dynamic new album, ‘Muir Maid,’ Kitchen Dwellers have come fully into their own, seamlessly blending the past, present and future of string band music to create their most daring and collaborative work yet. We welcome Kitchen Dwellers to the mountain for the first time for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.

To read more about and listen to Kitchen Dwellers, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/kitchen-dwellers/.

Dogs In A Pile

Dogs in a Pile is the culmination of a love of music born from the deepest American roots of psychedelia, jazz, fusion, funk, traditional and rock & roll. Sprung from the rich Asbury Park music scene in New Jersey, their serendipitous convergence has made for the kind of kindred intuition its members had only once dreamed of. Described as “listening to a single moving organism,” the sum of its five parts represents an original journey into the peaks and valleys of psychedelic improvisation, all while remaining reminiscent of so much they love of life and music. Their commonality and love for improvisation by way of bands like the Grateful Dead and Phish, as well as a fervent inclination for the study of jazz, fusion and classical music has helped shape the free-flowing style that is the Dogs. We welcome Dogs In A Pile to the mountain for the first time for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.

To read more about and listen to Dogs In A Pile, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/dogs-in-a-pile/.

LITZ

Making their first trip to the mountain for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, LITZ brings together a wide array of musical influences ranging from funk, jam, go-go, soul, electronica and just about everywhere in between to amalgamate a new sound for the ears of the world. LITZ’s sound strives to sonically transport its listeners to another planet free of the stress, struggles and tribulations of modern-day life through the use of funky horn riffs, wah-wah keys, pounding bass, driving/progressive rhythms and melt-your-face guitar. Welcome, LITZ!

To read more about and listen to LITZ, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/litz/.

Isaac Hadden

Isaac Hadden is a young, genre-smashing guitarist and vocalist from Southwest Virginia, currently based in Asheville, N.C. He is gaining attention for his passion and talent, and building a supportive fanbase in the United States and abroad. Having grown up among the core FloydFest family, he has played alongside some of the hottest acts on the music festival circuit and performed supporting sets for a growing list of legendary guitarists. He fronts the Isaac Hadden Project, an improvisational jazz-infused funk-rock group comprised of seasoned professionals from Southwest Virginia, as well as Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, an unconventional jazz-funk group that features powerhouse musicians from Western North Carolina. He also performs regular solo acoustic shows, making use of live looping and a unique approach to the acoustic guitar. With more than a decade of musical experience, his fresh, high-energy performances routinely leave audiences clamoring for more. We welcome Isaac back to his original homebase for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat.

To read more about and listen to Isaac Hadden, click here: https://floydfest.com/artist/isaac-hadden/.

FloydFest now features brand-new designs for FloydFest 22’s ‘Heartbeat’ theme on its online merchandise store: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.

Having debuted at FloydFest 19~Voyage Home (2019), the FloydFest Bus Stop — a psychedelic-painted school bus that has been converted into a professional recording studio — hosted an incredible assemblage of artists during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, and those recording sessions recently premiered on social media and on a dedicated YouTube channel (“FloydFest Bus Stop”): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvv0PqKimhH1nfgJuq05RfQ. The FloydFest Bus Stop is set to return for FloydFest 22~Heartbeat, after receiving national press for its distinctive content and unique presentation.

As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children’s activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring 100 artists performing on nine stages over five days.

FloydFest is located at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Find detailed directions, a packing list and rules by visiting https://floydfest.com/packing-list-rules/. Extensive, detailed and updated FAQs can be found by visiting https://floydfest.com/faqs/. Click to https://aftontickets.com/floydfest22 for a direct link to tickets.

For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email [email protected].

