Town of Seven Devils Hosting 16th Annual SafetyFest BBQ Dinner on July 6

Mark your calendars for the 16th Annual Safety Fest BBQ Dinner in Seven Devils on Saturday, July 6. The event will also include a raffle, craft show, silent auction and lots of fun and games for the young and young at heart.

Everyone is invited to eat in at Town Hall or stop by and grab a dinner to go. Dinners will include pork barbecue, roll, baked beans, cole slaw, drink and dessert. Adult dinners are $10, children 12 and under are $5.

Meals will be served from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The craft show will start at 10 a.m. and will continue until 3 p.m. Silent auction items will be on display at Seven Devils Town Hall beginning on Monday, July 1. Silent auction bids will conclude at 2:30 p.m. on July 6.

Grass County Line will be on hand playing some of their favorite tunes throughout the day so please bring a chair or a blanket and stay a while to enjoy the music!

Raffle tickets are on sale now and are available for purchase at Seven Devils Town Hall.

Directions: Turn off of Highway 105 S. at the Speedway gas station onto Seven Devils Road and drive up to the top of the mountain.

For more information, call Town Hall at 828-963-5343.

Silent auction items include: “Taste of the High Country” package, “Breakfast and Lunch” package, Lees-McRae Summer Theater tickets, Appalachian Summer Festival tickets, Barter Theatre tickets, Ensemble Stage tickets. Many other items as well.

Raffle ticket items include: 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, $150 Tanger Outlet Gift Card, Porch Rocker, Air Fryer and a $100 Amazon Gift Card.

