Town of Newland to Host Fall Harvest This Saturday, October 5th on the Town’s River Walk

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 8:42 am

By Tim Gardner

The Town of Newland’s Fall Harvest Festival will be held this coming Saturday, October 5th, on the town’s River Walk.

The festival will start at 11:00 a.m. and continue until 9:00 p.m.

There will be around two dozen food, crafts and retail vendor booths available, There also will be dancing, hay rides, carnival games for all ages, a corn hole tournament, pumpkin bowling, a bouncy house, a cake walk, prize giveaways, face painting, Elvis Presley impersonation and numerous other activities for people of all ages.

There will also be pumpkin carving, pie eating and goblin contests.

Music also will be offered for the enjoyment of all who attend, highlighted by Jason Burleson, an Avery County native and founding member of the nationally-acclaimed Bluegrass Band Blue Highway, and local favorites, The Johnson Brothers.

Randsomed By Grace, Above Ground with Jacan Ward and Seth Moody will also appear as will the Avery County Cloggers.

The Town of Newland is the highest county seat in the Eastern United States. Residents there are quick to share that they are part of a small town with big ideas on how to make life better for its citizens and visitors. They add that one such manner in which they believe they accomplish that objective is through special public events the town sponsors such as its annual Harvest Festival.

Newland Mayor Valerie Jaynes, Town Manager Keith Hoilman and Aldermen Kenny Caraway, Christie Hughes, Lauren Turbyfill, Dave Calvert and Jamey Johnson invite town residents and visitors to attend the Harvest Festival.

Turbyfill will sing The National Anthem to kick off the event.

For more information about Newland’s Home and Hall Festival, call Town Hall at (828) 733-2023.

Comments

comments