Town of Boone’s Jones House Hosts Big Summer Concert This Friday

The Town of Boone continues the Summer Concerts at the Jones House Friday with performances by Michael Reno Harrell, Luke Mears Band, and Songs From The Road Band, starting at 5 p.m.

With the 2019 series in full swing, the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department heads into July with a slate full of Friday evening fun, including three acts for all of the month’s concerts. This Friday’s concert gets the busy month started with three excellent acts.

Award-winning song writer and storyteller, Michael Reno Harrell, will kick off this Friday’s concert, bringing his unique blend of Americana and Appalachian-infused styles. Reno Harrell is a veteran Jones House performer, and he has been recording and touring the region and country for decades. His songs have topped Americana Music Association charts, and his stories have earned him regular spots at the biggest storytelling festivals in the country. Michael Reno Harrell’s music is frequently played on WNCW and other regional radio stations, and he is praised by fans and performing artists alike.

“Michael Reno Harrell is one of those natural born Southern musicians and storytellers who is filled with wit, charm, and surprises,” says fellow musician and storyteller, David Holt. “Whether the story is in song or narrative, Michael will draw you in and entertain you, all the while making you feel right at home.”

The Luke Mears Band will follow Reno Harrell, fronted by guitarist, singer, and song writer, Luke Mears. Mears hails from Elkin, NC, where he grew up developing a love for blues, rock, and folk music. Luke started playing music just before becoming a teenager, and he developed a soulful voice and expansive repertoire. In addition to leading the Luke Mears Band, he performs with Time Sawyer.

“I first met Luke when he was a student at Appalachian, and his powerful singing voice is what first grabbed my attention,” says Town of Boone Cultural Resources Director, Mark Freed. “I soon found out he is also a strong guitar player and band leader.”

This will be the second Jones House performance for the Luke Mears Band, last on the porch in 2016.

Songs From The Road Band will follow Luke Mears Band to finish up the evening. Songs From The Road Band is Charles Humphrey III on bass, Mark Schimick on mandolin, Sam Wharton on guitar, and James Schlender on fiddle. These acoustic musicians are veterans in the bluegrass, Americana, and acoustic jazz styles, who formed primarily as a band to record albums. They have since taken to the road and have been touring extensively since March 2018, from their home base in Asheville.

Humphrey is a member of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame and a Grammy Award winning song writer and producer, who was a founding member of Steep Canyon Rangers. Schimick is a High Country favorite who lived and played in Boone for several years, in addition to touring with Larry Keel’s band. Wharton is an award-winning singer and guitar picker, who honed his chops in Telluride, Colorado. Schlender is a two-time national fiddle award recipient, with a diverse background that includes classical and jazz, in addition to bluegrass.

“We are very excited to have Songs From The Road Band perform a set at the Jones House before they head to the Boone Saloon for a night gig,” Freed says. “Schimick is an old friend of the Jones House series, and we always love having him back.”

The Summer Concerts at the Jones House are free and open to the public. Concerts are held every Friday in June, July, and August, starting at 5 p.m., and they are held rain or shine. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to enjoy the music from the Jones House lawn. Alcoholic beverages are permitted on the Jones House property, if patrons are of legal age and bring their own beverages. No open containers are allowed beyond the Jones House property. Friendly pets are permitted on leash. The 2019 Summer Concerts at the Jones House sponsors include the Downtown Boone Development Association, Mast General Store, Burton Moomaw Acupuncture, MPrints, Melanie’s, Stick Boy Bread Co, and Rosemary Horowitz/Jerry Hyman. For more information about the series, including a complete schedule, please visit www.joneshouse.org or call 828.268.6280

