Town of Boone Will Not Have a 4th of July Parade This Year, But Will Hold Family Festivities and Fireworks at Clawson-Burnley Park

On July 4th, the Town of Boone will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and a community celebration at the Clawson-Burnley Park. In addition to the regular fireworks display, the public in invited to the space in the late afternoon for family-friendly fun starting at 4:00 p.m. The celebration will include inflatables and lawn games for the kids; music; food trucks; and a space for community groups to set up a tent and be part of the festivities. Community members and groups interested in getting involved are encouraged to reach out to the Town of Boone to be part of the celebration at Clawson-Burnley Park.

In order to help provide adequate space for the July 4th Celebration at Clawson-Burnley Park, the Town of Boone is working with Appalachian State University to push the fireworks launch site further into the fields at the Greenway. The new location will allow the Town to open up more parking and park space for the public to spread out and enjoy the fireworks. The Watauga County Parks and Recreation department will also be working with the Town of Boone to help provide facility space and restrooms.

The Town of Boone will not be hosting the Annual July 4th Parade this year, but looks forward to celebrating with the annual Christmas Parade this December. The Town of Boone will be resuming its annual free Summer Concerts on the Lawn at the Jones House Cultural and Community Center on July 9, starting at 5:00 p.m., and concerts will continue each Friday through September 3.

For more information, including learning about how your organization or group can get involved in the July 4th Celebration, please contact Mark Freed, Director of Cultural Resources, at [email protected] or contact Town Hall at (828) 268-6200.

