Town of Boone Celebrates 2nd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, March 16

Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 11:07 am

The luck of the Irish returns to Boone on March 16, 2019, for the Town of Boone’s second annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Make plans to come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Boone; you might even get a chance to see a real leprechaun!

The celebration kicks off on March 16, at 2:00 P.M. on King Street in Boone with the parade. The parade begins at the Poplar Grove Extension traveling east on King Street through Boone, concluding at Appalachian State University’s Legends parking lot, located on Hardin Street.

Thanks to a sponsorship from Double Wood Farm, parade participants have the opportunity to win monetary prizes totaling over $10,000. Parade prizes will be divided into four categories: College/University, Commercial/Business, Non-Profit, and Judge’s Choice with three levels of prizes in each category. The first prize in each judging category will win $1,000, the second prize will win $750, and the third prize will win $500. In addition, one float will be selected as the “Best in Show” and will be awarded $2,000.

In order to be considered for a spot in the parade, participants must submit all parade paperwork by March 12. Parade registration forms can be found online at joneshouse.org. Only 50 applications will be chosen to participate in the parade due to size constraints in the parade staging area. Participation in the parade is not guaranteed.

Following the parade, the Town of Boone will continue the celebration with the awards ceremony and parade refreshments on the Jones House lawn. Join Mayor Rennie Brantz and other town staff for St. Patrick’s Day treats and fun.

The St. Patrick’s Day celebration continues on March 16 with the 5th annual Daniel Boone Rail Jam at the Daniel Boone Amphitheater at 5:00 PM. For more details about the Daniel Boone Rail Jam, including how to enter the competition, visit their website at www.danielboonerailjam.com.

For more information, please visit the Jones House online at www. joneshouse.org for a parade registration form or contact the Town of Boone’s Cultural Resources Department at 828.268.6280. Registration forms must be submitted by March 12.

Comments

comments