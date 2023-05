We hope to see you at the rescheduled Town of Blowing Rock birthday party and picnic this Sunday. If it rains, the party will be moved from Davant baseball field to the American Legion Building. We (the Historical Society & BRAHM) will award this year’s historical marker plaque at the event.

Free hot dogs, bring a side or dessert to share, your drinks, and lawn chairs, or a picnic blanket. There will be games for kids (and us young at heart.)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pocket