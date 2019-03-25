Totally 80s Party Benefits Boone Service League March 30 with Music, Food, Auction, and More!

Whether you were born in the ‘80s, went to high school in the ‘80s or lived through the ‘80s, the Boone Service League invites you to help us celebrate this iconic decade!

The Totally 80s Party brings this unforgettable decade of daring fashion, radical hairstyles and unforgettable tunes back to the future from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, at the Boone National Guard Armory. The event is open to guests 21 and older.

DJ Dave Blanks will spin you right round with all the hits of the ‘80s, and the event includes food from Gadabouts Catering, a cash bar with wine and Appalachian Mountain Brewery beer, totally tubular live auction packages, games to win prizes, photo booth, best-dressed contest, as well as other fun ‘80s surprises.

Tickets are $40 and are available in advance or at the door; purchase your tickets in advance by visiting booneserviceleague.org/totally80s.

Established in 1957, the Boone Service League is an all-volunteer women’s civic organization serving Watauga, Ashe and Avery counties. Each year, the Boone Service League awards grants to High Country charities, presents scholarships to high school seniors and responds quickly to provide financial assistance to families in crisis. Boone Service League members also hold food and supplies drives and volunteer for the Meals on Wheels program, The Children’s Playhouse and other worthy causes.

As this year’s spring event, the Totally 80s Party is the nonprofit’s largest and most important fundraiser of the year.

The live auction begins around 7:30 p.m., with Jesse Miller serving as auctioneer. Auction packages include resort stays, weekend getaways, passes to area attractions, arts and entertainment events, gift certificates from the area’s finest restaurants, and much more. More music and activities will follow the auction.

Sponsors of this year’s fundraiser include Boone Dermatology Clinic; Allen Wealth Management; Appalachian Mountain Brewery; Reeves Divenere Wright, Attorneys at Law; Mountain Times Publications; Miss Match Rentals; Deer Valley Athletic Club; Boone Realty; Hidden Creek Management; and Gadabouts Catering; as well as many other silver and bronze level sponsors.

Follow Boone Service League and the Totally 80s Party on Facebook for updates.

The National Guard Armory is located at 274 Hunting Hills Lane in Boone.