Top to Toe 5K Race Coming to Mitchell County on August 3rd

The Top to Toe 5K is an adventurous descent from the top of a quto the bottom of the Toe River valley. Built for record chasers and families alike, this course begins at The Quartz Corp’s Chalk Mountain and ends at Riverside Park in Spruce Pine. The race proceeds benefit Mitchell County Chamber of Commerce, NC Mineral and Gem Festival. Each registered participant receives one free admission ticket to the NC Mineral and Gem Festival as well as a t-shirt!

Website & registration: https://raceroster.com/events/2024/91196/top-to-toe-5k

This is a point-to-point race so participants will be shuttled from Riverside Park to the race start on race morning. Please note the last race shuttle leaves at 8:30am!

Stay around after the race for a great post-race event including:



Pelican’s SnoBalls

Student Fundraising Concessions

Splash Pad

Story Trail

Music

Finish Line Celebration and much more!

Race Day Schedule

August 3, 2024

Race Day packet pickup: 7:30am – 8:30am

Participant shuttles: 7:30am – 8:30am (last shuttle leaves at 8:30am)

Race Start: 9:00am

