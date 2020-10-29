Tonight Watauga County Parks and Recreation Will be Presenting a Free Drive-Thru Only Trunk or Treat

Published Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 2:24 pm

On Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m., the Watauga County Parks and Recreation department will be presenting a free drive-thru only trunk or treat. This event will be located at 231 Complex Drive in Boone and have carved pumpkins and decorated vehicles on display in the parking lot. Trick or treaters will drive through and collect candy from the parks and recreation staff. Over 30 Trunks are signed up and are ready to have some fun. To learn more about this event, call (828) 264-9511 or visit https://www.exploreboone.com/event/boone-trunk-or-treat/24159/.